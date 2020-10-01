Jonesing for a cuppa? New coffee house opens in LeClaire and Moline

Volrath said the spot was located in part of a building she owns, and she was left with a small vacant spot there in January. She has a couple of Airbnbs in downtown LeClaire, too, and often is asked where visitors can snag some coffee.

“I knew that a coffee shop was something that was (a) need in this community, and so (I) decided to put a coffee shop in that space,” she said.

After talking with their good friends, the Gehrls family, about the idea, “I asked Jennifer to be my business partner, and I don’t think she took a breath” before saying yes, Volrath said.

Gehrls owns Subway restaurants in the area, Volrath said, so “she’s a perfect person for me to have as a business partner,” as she has food service experience and has worked with the health department, and more, Volrath said.

“I just thought it was a great idea right away, and I knew there was nothing really like that down there,” Gehrls said. “It just seemed like a really good fit and a good idea.”

Volrath’s husband, Jay, came up with the name, the two said, and the families began building the concept from there, with construction beginning around March.