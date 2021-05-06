Junior-led Spartans are acing the competition

"I'd have to reserve judgment on that right now, but this group is certainly in the running," he said.

The Spartans have 37 players in their program, which doubles and even triples other schools in the MAC.

All six players in the varsity lineup — Jake Dolphin, Adams, Nathan Barlow, Mazen Alsheikha, Gavin Pangan and Luke Brunsvold — play tennis year-round.

While Brockhage is an avid supporter of multi-sport athletes, there also is an advantage of having a group of guys with a singular focus.

"It makes the offseason a little easier," Adams said. "It isn't like one of us is off playing a different sport that will take us away from tennis.

"It is all tennis, all the time."

The top six, along with a few of the better junior varsity players, spend their winters practicing indoors at the Quad City Tennis Club.

During the summer months, many of them hit the road to compete in tournaments across Iowa and the Midwest.

"Year-round like that, you don't have any time to get rusty or lose anything you've been working on," Dolphin said. "We're all super close friends. We hang out outside of school and it is just fun to play with them."