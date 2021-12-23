Keagan Berding received full funding for service dog. But his family isn't the only one in the Quad-Cities raising money for a service dog

Helping her to feel safe can sometimes keep Willow from reacting in a way that's dangerous to herself, but it doesn't always work, and her parents aren't around her 24/7.

"She always has to constantly have someone kind of, at times, an arm's length away," Melissa Fuglseth said.

Like Keagan, Willow's service dog will most likely be trained in tethering and search and rescue, as well as act as a comfort for Willow.

How she interacts with Bentley first solidified the idea of a service dog in their minds, David said. While Willow was learning from home during the first waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, they noticed that she was calmer during online classes when Bentley laid next to her at their kitchen table.

"I think it will be a relief that she can feel that she's safe, and constantly feel that," Melissa Fuglseth said.

As of Dec. 16, the Fuglseths have raised around $11,665 of $17,000. It feels like they've been fundraising for longer, David said, especially knowing how far they have to go. But they know the wait will be worth it.