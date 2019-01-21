How do you get kids engaged in the world?
Children's Museum of the Arts in New York tries to do so through art. Its CIVICKIDS program asks children worldwide to create projects based on themes of civic engagement including leadership, sustainability, kindness, and freedom.
Family Museum in Bettendorf gave kids a chance to participate Saturday. This month's theme, Postcard Party, asked kids to make an eye-catching postcard and message to send to an elected official.
Using the hashtag #CMACIVICKIDS the artwork is shared to an online gallery at cmany.org/civickids.
