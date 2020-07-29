'Kindness matters': Judith Wade celebrates teaching 50 years, 18,000 students, all at Bettendorf Middle School

She says it’s important for a teacher to develop relationships with students. “It’s important to not just listen to what they’re telling you, but what they’re not saying,” Wade said. “What they’re not saying is equally as important.”

Also, students can learn through their mistakes, she said. “I was introduced to a grandparent by a student, who said ‘This is the person who lets us make mistakes.’”

Student success, Wade said, always required teamwork with families and teachers. “One of the greatest challenges of teachers is realizing every child has a gift, of some sort, to share with the world. The job as a teacher is to try and help them explore those possibilities.”

Wade had fun with her students, but always was kind of firm, she said. “They knew that I meant what I say and I say what I mean. As long as you keep that consistency, most kids are respectful.”

Another transition

Now Wade, 71, wants to do volunteer work. “I’m not quite sure which direction I wish to go,” she said. “There are different organizations that I’d like to support.”

Volunteerism always has been important to her, and she always taught her students they could help address needs in the community.