'Kindness matters': Judith Wade celebrates teaching 50 years, 18,000 students, all at Bettendorf Middle School

Judith Wade, of Davenport, cherished every decade — all five of them — and all 18,000 students she taught at Bettendorf Middle School.
“I have always loved what I’ve done,” she said. “I’m struggling a little with the fact that I didn’t get to see the kids in person to stand and take a picture.”
The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented that. But her memories will last forever in other photos and memorabilia from her 50 years.
The beginning
She earned her undergraduate degree from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. “I got a degree and a husband there,” said Wade, who grew up on a farm outside of Mediapolis, Iowa, where she and her siblings still have a family farm.
“I moved to the Quad-Cities, got married and started teaching the same month,” she said.
She brought with her influences of middle-school teachers she had as a student. “I felt like I could make a difference in children’s lives,” she said. (That’s a legacy she shared and passed down: Her siblings and her children all went into professions helping people. Her daughter, Heather, is a pediatrician and her son, Nick, is a pharmacy technician. )
Wade, who also earned a graduate degree in education from the University of Iowa, spent all 50 years teaching at the same school in a career that spanned the unrest of the Vietnam War to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The school has truly been my family,” she said. “They’ve been with me for all sorts of things. They helped me right after I was married, to celebrate my marriage.” And her extended “family” was on hand at the unexpected death of her husband, John.
“I always wanted to teach middle school, even when I did my student teaching,” she said. “I truly love the energy level of middle-school students .. their spontaneity. They’re pretty genuine and brutally honest at times. And I like that.”
She figures she has taught 18,000 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
“Every student that went through within the last 50 years was with me,” she said.
Transitions in society, in the classroom
“For the first 16 years, I taught a class called fabric design, which was related to art and creativity, using fabrics, fibers, macramé, and leather work,” she said.
“In 1986 I saw the students’ needs were kind of changing.” Both parents worked outside of the house, students were dealing with blended families and had to become more independent.
So Wade developed the class “Practical Living Skills,” which included child development, child-care responsibility, personal development, food nutrition and preparation. An integral part of it was financial literacy.
She partnered with Junior Achievement, among other partners and businesses that supported Bettendorf Middle School.
About three years ago, Wade introduced a new program, focused on community service, with her eighth graders. In “We Can Make a Difference,” students researched topics of interest to them on a local or worldwide bases. “We talked about what kinds of things people could do to make a difference in the lives of others.”
A legacy
Not long ago, a woman walked up to her and said she was in Wade’s class in the 1970s. “She proceeded to talk about the project she had made with me. ‘You inspired me. I’m a teacher,’” the woman said.
“I have seen numerous generations,” Wade said. “It’s really heartwarming to see former students grow up and become successful in their lives. I counted 14 colleagues as former students of mine. It’s awesome.”
“I don’t want to glorify that I’m somebody better than other teachers,” said Wade, always humble. “I think the students helped me learn. They helped me learn patience and to be caring and accepting and have empathy. Those aren’t things that are just given.”
She says it’s important for a teacher to develop relationships with students. “It’s important to not just listen to what they’re telling you, but what they’re not saying,” Wade said. “What they’re not saying is equally as important.”
Also, students can learn through their mistakes, she said. “I was introduced to a grandparent by a student, who said ‘This is the person who lets us make mistakes.’”
Student success, Wade said, always required teamwork with families and teachers. “One of the greatest challenges of teachers is realizing every child has a gift, of some sort, to share with the world. The job as a teacher is to try and help them explore those possibilities.”
Wade had fun with her students, but always was kind of firm, she said. “They knew that I meant what I say and I say what I mean. As long as you keep that consistency, most kids are respectful.”
Another transition
Now Wade, 71, wants to do volunteer work. “I’m not quite sure which direction I wish to go,” she said. “There are different organizations that I’d like to support.”
Volunteerism always has been important to her, and she always taught her students they could help address needs in the community.
She calls herself blessed to have such awesome colleagues and family. “I’ve received so many cards from so many parents, grandparents, and former students,” she said.
Students have sent her letters. “Some were apologetic, some of them made me laugh and some of them made me cry,” she said. “They talked about just how important it was to take the time to listen.”
“They commented about how they really appreciated me talking with them, talking with them, not to them.”
One of the greatest recognitions she has received with her retirement is a scholarship established in her name through the Quad Cities Community Foundation.
The scholarship will be awarded to a Bettendorf student to further her or his education at a trade school, two- or four-year college.
“I want students to remember for a lifetime: Kindness matters.”
