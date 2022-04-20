 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Learn about pearl button fishing in old LeClaire

  • Updated
  • 0
mussel shell

In the old days, pearl buttons were made by stamping rounds out of mussel shells, like the one pictured here, that were abundant in the Mississippi River bottom in the Quad-City region. Some of the old shells still wash up and are collected. 

 Alma Gaul

LeClaire once had four button factories. Making pearl buttons from Mississippi River mussel shells was a thriving industry in the area.

Janet Weaver, historian and associate curator of the Iowa Women's Archives at University of Iowa, is an expert in Iowa button workers from the 1890s to the 1920s.

She'll talk about the industry at the LeClaire Community Library at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27. The library will have artifacts from Buffalo Bill museum on display. For more information go to www.leclairelibrary.org.

+1 
Janet Weaver

Janet Weaver, historian and associate curator of the Iowa Women's Archives at University of Iowa

 CONTRIBUTED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News