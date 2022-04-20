Learn about pearl button fishing in old LeClaire

LeClaire once had four button factories. Making pearl buttons from Mississippi River mussel shells was a thriving industry in the area.

Janet Weaver, historian and associate curator of the Iowa Women's Archives at University of Iowa, is an expert in Iowa button workers from the 1890s to the 1920s.

She'll talk about the industry at the LeClaire Community Library at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27. The library will have artifacts from Buffalo Bill museum on display. For more information go to www.leclairelibrary.org.

