A seven-week genealogy course will be 6:30-8:30 pm. Thursdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 17, in the community room at Riverdale City Hall, 110 Manor Drive (across State Street from Arconic.)
The $55 fee will include handouts. Registration is required at 563-324-8519.
Instructor will be Scharlott Goettsch Blevins, who will cover how to obtain, compile and maintain data for a family genealogy.
Blevins has taught genealogy since 1976 and has lectured throughout the United States and Canada. She has traveled to England and Germany conducting research for more than 49 years.
She is past president of the Federation of Genealogical Societies, Iowa Genealogical Society and founder of Scott County and Muscatine genealogical societies. She also is a founder of the American Schleswig-Holstein Heritage Society and German-American Heritage Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.