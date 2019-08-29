{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 29: The Faithful Pilot, 117 N. Cody Road, Wine Class, 6 p.m.

Aug. 30: Wide River Winery Tasting Room, 106 N. Cody Road, live music in the courtyard by The Lonely Goats, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 30: Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, live music on the deck by Jeff Spradley, 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 30: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Rock Star Bingo, 8 p.m.

Aug. 31: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, live music on the patio by Rob Dahms, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 31: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, live music on the patio by Chuck Murphy, 8-11 p.m.

