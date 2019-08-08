{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 9: Wide River Winery Tasting Room, 106 N. Cody Road, live music by Joe and Vicky Price, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 9: Steventon's Sunset Concert, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, live music by Steve Ernst, 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 10: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, live music on the patio by Doug Brundies, 3-6 p.m.

Aug. 13: Networking lunch, Big Dave and Holly’s, 1204 N. Cody Road, noon.

Aug. 13: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Euchre for Getting Heroes Home, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 16: Wide River Winery Tasting Room, 106 N. Cody Road, live music by Corey Wallace, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 16: Steventon's Sunset Concert, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, live music by Bobby Ray Bunch, 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 16: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Rock Star Bingo, 8 p.m.

Aug. 17: Riverboat Twilight, 1-1/2 hour Sightseeing Cruises, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Aug. 17: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, live music by Rebecca Casad with Alan Morrison, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 17: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, live music  by Frankie Joe and the Kinfolk, 8-11 p.m.

Aug. 22: The Faithful Pilot, 117 N. Cody Road, wine dinner, 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 23: Wide River Winery Tasting Room, 106 N. Cody Road, live music by Generations Band, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 23: Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, live music by Jordan Danielsen, 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 23: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Rock Star Bingo, 8 p.m.

Aug. 24: Riverboat Twilight, 1-1/2 hour Sightseeing Cruises, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Aug. 24: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, live music by Angela Meyer, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 24: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, live music by Lewis Knudsen, 8-11 p.m.

Aug. 25: The Faithful Pilot, 117 N. Cody Road, wine tasting, 3-5 p.m.

Aug. 27: 129, 129 N. Cody Road, Tuesday Tasting, 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 27: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Euchre for Closet to Closet, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: The Faithful Pilot, 117 N. Cody Road, wine class, 6 p.m.

Aug. 30: Wide River Winery Tasting Room, 106 N. Cody Road, live music by The Lonely Goats, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 30: Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, live music by Jeff Spradley, 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 30: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Rock Star Bingo, 8 p.m.

Aug. 31: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, live music by Rob Dahms, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 31: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, live music by Chuck Murphy, 8-11 p.m.

Calendar items from the LeClaire Chamber of Commerce and LeClaire Tourism Board.

