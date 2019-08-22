{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 22: The Faithful Pilot, 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, Wine Dinner, 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 23: Wide River Winery Tasting Room, 106 N. Cody Road, Leclaire, live music in the courtyard by Generations Band, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 23: Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, LeClaire, live music on the deck by Jordan Danielsen, 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 23: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, Rock Star Bingo, 8 p.m.

Aug. 24: Riverboat Twilight, 1-1/2 hour Sightseeing Cruises, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Aug. 24: Mississippi River Distilling Company and Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, live music on the patio by Angela Meyer, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 24: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, live music on the patio by Lewis Knudsen, 8-11 p.m.

Aug. 25: The Faithful Pilot, 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, Wine Tasting, 3-5 p.m.

Aug. 27: 129, 129 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, Tuesday Tasting, 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 27: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, Euchre for Closet to Closet, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: The Faithful Pilot, 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, Wine Class, 6 p.m.

Aug. 30: Wide River Winery Tasting Room, 106 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, live music in the courtyard by The Lonely Goats, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 30: Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, LeClaire, live music on the deck by Jeff Spradley, 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 30: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Leclaire, Rock Star Bingo, 8 p.m.

Aug. 31: Mississippi River Distilling Company and Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, Leclaire, live music on the patio by Rob Dahms, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 31: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, live music on the patio by Chuck Murphy, 8-11 p.m.

