Sept. 26: LeClaire Civic Club, 127 S. Cody Road, Painting for a Purpose, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: Wide River Winery Tasting Room, 106 N. Cody Road, live music by Travis Hosett: Frank Sinatra Crooner, 5-8 p.m.
Sept. 27: Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, live music by Steve Ernst, 6-9 p.m.
Sept. 27: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Rock Star Bingo, 8 p.m.
Sept. 28: LeClaire Civic Club, 127 S. Cody Road, Trivia Night to benefit Glendale Cemetery, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, live music by the Dunmore and Newman Group, 8-11 p.m.
Sept. 29: The Faithful Pilot, 117 N. Cody Road, wine tasting, 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 5: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, live music by Lewis Knudsen, 8-11 p.m.
Oct. 8: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, euchre for Swinging Fore a Cure, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Rock Star Bingo, 8 p.m.
Oct. 12: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, live music by Sean Kistler, 8-11 p.m.
Oct. 18: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Rock Star Bingo, 8 p.m.
Oct. 19: LeClaire Levee, Cars and Coffee, 8-11 a.m.
Oct. 19: Wisconsin Street on the Levee, Riverboat Twilight 1-1/2 hour Sightseeing Cruises, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
Oct. 19: LeClaire Civic Club, 127 S. Cody Road, Trivia Night to benefit Christmas in LeClaire, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Rock Star Bingo, 8 p.m.
