Generally when people think of children’s library programming the traditional Storytime comes to mind. These days, families are enjoying library programing that is a little more fast-paced. We have seen larger numbers of families coming to new programs like Mini Makers, where young children are encouraged to explore new sensory experiences. For October, we will open up a pumpkin and interacting with pumpkin “guts.” In Junior Explorers, children do fun science experiments like making a rainbow jar and discovering density with oil and water.
In the past, Storytime would consist of about three stories with a few songs in between and some type of story performance, a felt board story or puppet show, before moving on to the craft of the day. This program could take up to an entire hour to get through, but we have cut our Storytime by half. Now we read just one story with a song before and after. We still have the story performance and some time at the end for a craft or activity where children can explore our theme for the day in more detail. For example, during the month of September we have made finger puppets, and will work on math skills with color by number sheets. Next month, I am planning a cars theme.
The staff at LeClaire Community Library are interested in community feedback and being responsive to the changing needs of families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.