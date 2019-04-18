Every library, besides being full of books and media, is made up of people: hard-working staff, dedicated Board members, enthusiastic patrons. At LeClaire Library there is one very special group of people we call our Friends. The Friends of the LeClaire Community Library were organized several years before our library existed, raising awareness of the need for a library and funds to help make it happen.
Our Friends have been very active, raising the majority of the funds for the design make-over of our Young Adult space, which now includes a gaming screen, moveable shelves and colorful furniture. They have purchased Family Museum passes which can be checked out for free with a library card. They have funded the recent purchase of twenty Playaway Launchpads which are secure, pre-loaded learning tablets created for children.
Friends Board members will also serve on the committee charged with developing a formal design for the renovation of the Plaza between City Hall and the Library and ideas for using the space. According to Kathi Morency, a longtime Friend, “Our city leaders understand the value of an engaged, well-run public library and fund the library’s operations in a fair and meaningful manner. With the Friends support, I believe that LeClaire has one of the best small town libraries in Iowa.”
If you wish to be involved in the LeClaire community, consider joining the Friends. This month all new members will receive a canvas tote bag and a fine-forgiveness certificate as thank you gifts.
