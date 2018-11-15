‘Tis the season of holidays and family time, and the LeClaire Community Library has many activities planned for December fun! Ballet Quad-Cities will return Monday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m., sponsored by First State Central Bank. The interactive children’s program will be based on the classical Christmas ballet, “The Nutcracker.” Whether your child wants to be a sugar plum fairy or a tin soldier, this event will have them on their toes.
For a tasty addition to your traditional holiday feasting, Vanessa Jasper will teach us how to make a recipe from her native Italy – Champagne Risotto – on Saturday, Dec. 15. Buon Natale!
The first of a new series of craft workshops called “How Pinteresting with Jenn” will begin Dec. 20 and will be featured the third Thursday of each month through May. Future crafts will be chosen based on the interests of attendees at the first meeting. This is an adult program, but bring the kids along. We will have a separate craft activity for them in the children’s library.
Best of all, since elves are in demand this time of year, the LeClaire library will once again hold our popular Elf Academy! To be an elf, you need to be proficient in the art of snow sculpting, reindeer games, and more. Every elf will have a chance to meet the big guy, Santa Claus! Live Christmas music will be provided by the acoustic trio “The Connection.” Fun for the whole family Monday, Dec. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by Dr. Crystal’s Chiropractic Care.
