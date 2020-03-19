LeCLAIRE COMMUNITY LIBRARY: DIY Makerspace will welcome all ages

Want to explore your creative side, without having to purchase expensive tools and machines? You may have noticed many libraries now include something called a makerspace, a place to create using various tools and art supplies which may be used onsite. LeClaire Community Library had a creation space, called The Tinker Lab, which was focused on young people’s crafting. Our crafting activities for children will continue with our popular programs such as Crafternoon, Mini-makers, and the new Slime Time, but the space is being re-imagined and re-named DIY Makerspace, with new tools and craft supplies suited for adults and older teens.

Our DIY Makerspace will include a new state-of-the-art Cricut Maker, a machine that cuts through almost any material, from paper, to fabric, to even balsa wood. You can make 3D art, home décor, jewelry, iron-ons, and so much more. We have purchased a membership to Cricut Access, so you can download templates and ready-to-make projects. We have a Dremel Rotary Tool which can be used for cutting, grinding, sanding, polishing, engraving, inlaying, or routing. As an example, some people use this tool to help fabricate their cosplay costumes and props. The space will also include a Create-a-Sticker machine, 3-D printing pens, a button maker, a sewing machine, and knitting and crocheting needles and yarn.

The development of this new space has been supported by The Friends of the LeClaire Community Library, and Steve and Kathi Morency. Our staff have done research and toured other libraries, such as Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Library, to help us make decisions about purchases, and we plan to be responsive to feedback from our DIYers. The DIY Makerspace opens April 1, and we will be scheduling demonstrations and craft classes to introduce our patrons to the creative possibilities. The first class will be at 4:30 p.m. April 7. Our teen volunteer, Megan Ripple, will be showing us the basics of crocheting, and we will create cute stress balls out of yarn and stuffing.

