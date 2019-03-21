Children’s services at LeClaire Community Library are as busy as ever! We recently added Tumblebooks and Launchpads to our collection. Tumblebooks is an online resource with a massive library of animated children’s books. Launchpads are tablets containing a variety of educational children’s games.
The Wapsi River Environmental Education Center’s Dave Murcia will come at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. He will be bringing live birds like owls and a falcon. Children will be sure to enjoy seeing these animals in person.
Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre will perform their latest show Appleseed! at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. The story is about American legend Johnny Appleseed’s true adventures and his encounters with the settlers, the Native Americans, and plants around him. Before the show begins, there will be activities for children related to apples.
I will be introducing a new kind of programming called Pequeños Cuentos (Little Tales), the name of our bilingual story time. I am thrilled to do this type of programming because I would be able to share a part of my Mexican-American upbringing with patrons. Pequeños Cuentos will consist of reading stories and singing songs in both English and Spanish. The first Pequeños Cuentos will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.
Zines are increasingly becoming popular among young adults and teens. Zines are small, hand drawn, and self-published mini magazines. Our Library Zine Night will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 25. The library will have available drawing and art supplies-everything to create a fantastic zine.
