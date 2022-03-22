LeClaire Community Library: Learn about local history at the library

LeClaire Community Library is beginning a partnership with the Buffalo Bill Museum to share information about our area’s local history. The museum, located on the LeClaire Levee, is filled with exhibits focused on life along the Mississippi River. The museum will be lending the library a case to hold rotating displays of historical artifacts, photos, and documents on different aspects of LeClaire history, including items on native Americans, early settlers, riverboat pilots, and William Cody, for whom the museum is named.

As a special event, Iowa author James Kenyon will speak at LeClaire Library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 18. His book “Echoes in the Hallways” contains history and recollections of 102 closed Iowa high schools, including one in LeClaire. The library will display items related to LeClaire High School, which was known as Albert Gross School. The last high school graduation was in 1960, and the building closed in 1966. The site is presently used as a rec center by the LeClaire Parks and Recreation Department.

Those with stories to tell about LeClaire High School or other schools in the area are welcome to come and share their memories on April 18. Doors will open at 6 p.m. We will have copies of all the yearbooks from 1939 to 1960 so you can come and look up your relatives. You are encouraged to call Library Director Melita Tunnicliff at 563-289-6002 before April 18 if you would like to do a short interview about your school days with a local teen.

Our second special event in April will be a talk by Janet Weaver, Ph.D., on pearl button fishing in old LeClaire. Harvesting mussel shells was once a huge industry in eastern Iowa. Many have forgotten that LeClaire at one time had four button factories. “Blanks,” or clam shells with holes cut from them to make buttons, can still be found at the river’s edge.

Dr. Weaver has made an extensive study of this fascinating and now long-gone industry. She will be speaking at LeClaire Library on Wednesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. The Buffalo Bill Museum will provide clamming items for display, and we will have shells and buttons that you can interact with.

The mission of the LeClaire Library is to enhance the intellectual, social, and cultural strength of our community. Learning about our community’s local stories can be fun and interesting, and knowing our history helps make a community strong.

