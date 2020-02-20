LECLAIRE COMMUNITY LIBRARY: Learn why the 2020 Census matters

The LeClaire Community Library is inviting the citizens of LeClaire to “count on us” when it comes to information about the 2020 Census. April 1st will be Census Day nationwide. Beginning March 12, households will receive official Census Bureau mail with information on how to respond to the census online, by phone, or by mail.
On Monday, March 16, a representative of the U.S. Census Bureau will be at our library at noon to answer your questions. You are invited to bring a sack lunch. We will have coffee and cookies, and childcare is available. Attendees will learn about the 2020 Census, ways to respond when you receive your form, and why it is important to you and your community.
What is a census? The U.S. Constitution requires we count our population once every 10 years. You are required by law to participate. Don’t worry — your personal information is kept confidential. The Census Bureau is bound by federal law to protect your information, and your data is used only for statistical purposes.
Why is it important? The 2020 Census data will used to draw congressional and state legislative districts. The results will inform decisions about allocating hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding to communities across the country — for hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, and other critical programs and services. The 2020 Census data, including population trends and growth projections, will also be valuable to businesses, helping them to plan where to open new stores or offer increased services.
In the last ten years, the city of LeClaire has added 430 homes. The average American household size is 2.6 people, so potentially that could be at least 1,118 more residents than in 2010, the last census year. Every person that is not counted means thousands of dollars lost, that could be used to improve our community.
How will the library help you? Library staff cannot fill out your forms for you, but we are here to help you access the form on our public computers if you wish to submit it online. The library is helping to raise community awareness and share information about the census and its importance to our hometown as part of our mission “to enhance the intellectual, social, and cultural strength of our community."
Melita Tunnicliff is the circulation manager for the LeClaire Community Library.