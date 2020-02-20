LECLAIRE COMMUNITY LIBRARY: Learn why the 2020 Census matters

The LeClaire Community Library is inviting the citizens of LeClaire to “count on us” when it comes to information about the 2020 Census. April 1st will be Census Day nationwide. Beginning March 12, households will receive official Census Bureau mail with information on how to respond to the census online, by phone, or by mail.

On Monday, March 16, a representative of the U.S. Census Bureau will be at our library at noon to answer your questions. You are invited to bring a sack lunch. We will have coffee and cookies, and childcare is available. Attendees will learn about the 2020 Census, ways to respond when you receive your form, and why it is important to you and your community.

What is a census? The U.S. Constitution requires we count our population once every 10 years. You are required by law to participate. Don’t worry — your personal information is kept confidential. The Census Bureau is bound by federal law to protect your information, and your data is used only for statistical purposes.