The LeClaire Community Library is surrounded on three sides by parking lots and streets. On the fourth side, between us and City Hall, sits a shadeless 6000 square-foot brick and aggregate plaza that is scheduled for renovations this year. This is a wonderful opportunity for both the library and the citizens of LeClaire to figure out what to do with this underused space in the heart of our city.
Considering its proximity to the library, could this space become a reading garden where patrons can sit, read, watch or participate in a library program? They could use the internet by tapping into the library’s free Wi-Fi. This could also be a chance for us to offer more nature-based programs allowing families to develop a deeper connection to their environment.
We have setup a display and feedback station here, asking the public what they would like to see in that space. The comments have filled three whiteboards! We are also accepting comments on our facebook page (facebook.com/leclairelibrary). What are we seeing so far? It runs the gamut: definitely shade, plantings, a water feature of some type, with a splash pad receiving many yeses!
The library is hosting a plaza focus group at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 in our Community Room. We welcome all citizens of LeClaire (whether they want splash pads or not!) to come give their input on what could eventually be the most charming pocket park in all of the Quad-Cities.
