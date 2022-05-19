LeClaire Community Library: Read beyond the beaten path this summer

Summer Reading is coming to the LeClaire Library. Warm weather is finally here and kids will soon be out of school. With summer comes the dreaded “summer slide,” where students tend to lose some of the learning progress that they made during the school year over summer vacation. From June 3 to August 3, LeClaire Library is offering a fun way to slow down that descent down the slide. We are preparing special activities and programs around I-Read’s summer reading theme “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” This will include tracking the number of minutes spent reading on a game sheet to work toward a goal of 600 minutes. To go along with the camping theme, everyone grades K-12 will get lanyards and can earn button badges for reading or going to library programs. Finishing a game sheet and collecting all the buttons will earn you a STEM kit, a new book, and entries into our fun raffle prizes. Adults and ages 0 to Pre-K will also have their own fun bingos and the opportunity to get prizes.

For our kickoff, the popular Astronomy Club is bringing their mobile observatory to LeClaire’s Huckleberry Park for “S’mores and Stars.” We will have games at the park and offer smores until it is dark enough to observe the night sky (rain date is June 17). The popular Absolute Science will be back on June 10 with an even Bigger Bang Bubbles program. Kids can “Meet the Reptiles” on June 25 with the Cold-Blooded Redhead, Lindsay Butikofer, who will bring snakes, lizards, bugs, and tortoises.

On July 5, Leonardo, a Parents’ Choice Award-winning musician from Chicago, will get us moving and inspire little rockers to become big readers! Brent Allan and Friends will transport us to “Camp Iwannareedabuk” on July 20 with a puppet, magic and comedy show all about reading. Expect a visit from our local favorite, Ballet Quad Cities, for an interactive dance Storytime on dealing with emotions. Our last program will be August 1, where modern pop artist Michael Albert will be collaborating with our Hands-On Art History program. Kids can learn about pop art while creating their own colorful cereal box collages. Mr. Albert will be giving away a free signed print of one of his pieces to each participant.

The LeClaire Library was recently the recipient of a Bi-State Literacy grant to purchase new children’s nonfiction books on subjects like space, wildlife, engineering, reptiles, and planet earth. These have been chosen to correspond with our programs, so children can choose a book to continue developing an interest that may have been inspired by one of our summer programs.

Most of these programs will be held indoors. Please go to our website www.leclairelibrary.org or our Facebook page for more information on these and many other programs this summer, including our Storytimes, Lego Club, Anime Club, Hands-on Art History, game nights, and fun craft projects. Library cards are free and can be your passport on your journey beyond the beaten path to explore new places and learn about new things. Come along with us!

