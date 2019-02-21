STEM education (teaching Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) helps children develop the critical thinking skills so important to living in our modern world of machines, technology and smartphones. Many have realized the necessity to add an “A” for the arts, to make STEAM. Musician and comedian Steve Couch has embraced STEAM by combining his self-created robots with songs, jokes, game shows and activities that will have your kids laughing, dancing and learning at our “Robot Dance Party.”
Steve will bring his mechanical friends, such as Dancin’ Robot Bob and Baby Robot, to the LeClaire library Monday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. He will share how he used his imagination to create and animate the robots, and show how they work, which will encourage children to feel empowered to imagine and create on their own. This program is suitable for family members of all ages, especially those 3 to 10 years old.
Couch has been writing children’s songs for over 30 years and has released four children’s albums on CD. (Not surprisingly, my personal favorite track is “Libraryland.”) His website, Ethics4schools.com, features the music, comedy, cartoons and videos he produces to teach empathy and character development. His lifetime goal is “to help build kinder and more compassionate children.”
Come early before the show, and your children can try using computer coding to help our “coding mice” navigate a maze, and they can create their own little robots out of cardboard, glue and googly eyes. STEM can be fun!
