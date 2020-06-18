LeClaire Community Library: Stretch the Giraffe will help stop the summer slide

This summer will certainly look different since our programming is mostly virtual. Each Friday at 10:30 a.m. there is Storytime posted on our Facebook page. We feature a new title which is read aloud and we sing songs together. And since it is recorded, families can watch this at any time. We also have Facebook posts titled History Tales with Spinsby and Wales. This new series is inspired by one of our most popular adult programs. We use images and information gathered from the library’s talks (2018-2019) with local history keepers, Marie Spinsby and Dick Wales. Perfect for local history buffs! While many of us will not be traveling this year, you are able to go anywhere through the magical portals known as books.