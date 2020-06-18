LeClaire Community Library: Stretch the Giraffe will help stop the summer slide

The summer slide is a concept where students lose significant knowledge in reading and math during summer break. This is a bigger concern this year due to students not participating in outdoor activities, visiting museums, or attending summer camps because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but LeClaire Community Library is open. We have changed the name of the Summer Reading Program to the Summer Library Program to support a wider dynamic in children’s lives than just reading. Our Summer Library Program will begin Wednesday, July 1, and end on Friday, July 31.
The theme will be “Imagine Your Story” where fantasy and storytelling will be the big element for our virtual and programs. Anyone can sign up for the program, from babies to adults. When children register for the Summer Library Program, they will be given the option of one of 14 book packets. The book packet includes a popular book (to keep), a fun grab and go activity kit, a BINGO reading log, a raffle ticket to one of our fabulous grand prizes, and an outside-the-library Scavenger Hunt featuring the library’s popular mascot, Stretch the Giraffe.
Stretch is not your run-of-the-mill giraffe. They have an Instagram with almost 80,000 followers. This iconic giraffe will don 10 different looks inspired by the Summer Library Program theme. Mermaid Stretch, Fairy Stretch, Dragon Stretch, and several more will be displayed on local businesses’ windows for families to search for together, while also shopping locally in LeClaire. We would love to see our patrons’ adventures with these creative giraffes. Tag or post on our Facebook page (LeClaire Community Library) or use the hashtag #StretchSelfies on our Instagram (leclairelibrary).
This summer will certainly look different since our programming is mostly virtual. Each Friday at 10:30 a.m. there is Storytime posted on our Facebook page. We feature a new title which is read aloud and we sing songs together. And since it is recorded, families can watch this at any time. We also have Facebook posts titled History Tales with Spinsby and Wales. This new series is inspired by one of our most popular adult programs. We use images and information gathered from the library’s talks (2018-2019) with local history keepers, Marie Spinsby and Dick Wales. Perfect for local history buffs! While many of us will not be traveling this year, you are able to go anywhere through the magical portals known as books.
