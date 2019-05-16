The LeClaire Community Library is gearing up for another spectacular Summer Reading Program, June 10-July 27. We are blasting off with this year’s spacey Summer Reading theme: A Universe of Stories. Children and adults can sign up to read and win prizes from gift certificates to brand new books.
To kick off Summer Reading, on Monday June 10 at 4:30 p.m., Rosie Criswell will perform and demonstrate various hula hooping tricks to children. Rosie has been hula hooping for about seven years and is passionate about sharing this fun hobby with others.
On June 14 at 2 p.m., the Blank Park Zoo will visit the library. With a Blank Park Zoo educator, we will explore the vast wonders of the animal kingdom. They will bring all kinds of animals from the zoo’s Education Department. Children will learn about their species, their home at the zoo, and how to be an advocate for our animal friends.
Coming from New Orleans, Jazzy Ash and the Leapin’ Lizards will perform on June 18 at 6 p.m. outdoors in the plaza. Families can picnic while listening to the band’s upbeat jazzy and Caribbean rhythms. We would like to thank the Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist series for making this possible.
Prepare to be amazed by Swan, Master Magician, one of the Midwest’s premier children’s entertainers on Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m. His one hour show features ducks and rabbits, which kids can see up close after the show.
