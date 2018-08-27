LeClaire plans to reconstruct Sycamore Drive next spring.
LeClaire is planning to re-build Sycamore, which is located on the city's southwest side. City Administrator Ed Choate estimated the road serves 50 to 100 homes, but access will be maintained during the project.
Bids are expected to go out later this year or early next year. The $2.5 million project is expected to remove the roadway from Thornwood Lane to the end, or beyond Tara Lane. The work also could include grading and storm sewer piping improvement. Detailed surveying and design work has begun.
The street will be replaced with a new concrete curb and gutter street and a sidewalk on the west side. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2019 and run through year's end.
Residents who have other questions and concerns are invited to stop by City Hall or call the city at 563-289-4242.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.