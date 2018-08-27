Try 1 month for 99¢

LeClaire plans to reconstruct Sycamore Drive next spring.

LeClaire is planning to re-build Sycamore, which is located on the city's southwest side. City Administrator Ed Choate estimated the road serves 50 to 100 homes, but access will be maintained during the project. 

Bids are expected to go out later this year or early next year. The $2.5 million project is expected to remove the roadway from Thornwood Lane to the end, or beyond Tara Lane. The work also could include grading and storm sewer piping improvement. Detailed surveying and design work has begun. 

The street will be replaced with a new concrete curb and gutter street and a sidewalk on the west side. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2019 and run through year's end. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Residents who have other questions and concerns are invited to stop by City Hall or call the city at 563-289-4242.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments