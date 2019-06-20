At the LeClaire Community Library the Summer Reading Program is well underway.
Children and adults are reading 20 minutes per day and will turn in their reading logs for prizes. Reading books this way is fun and helps children to improve vocabulary and language skills, while they develop imagination and learn about people and places outside their own experience.
Besides books, we also lend DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, electronic games, museum passes and even jigsaw puzzles. But did you know that from our online catalog you can download e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines to your smart phone or reading device? We also have numerous other resources that can be accessed 24 hours a day with your library card, simply by visiting our website.
At leclairelibrary.org you can find Chilton Automotive Guides for any make and model of car. You can get resume and interview help, test preparation and veteran support tools at Brainfuse JobNow.
We have Books & Authors, a guide to finding books that match your interests, and Academic One File where you can search scholarly articles on almost any subject. With Transparent Language you can choose to learn any of a hundred languages. And for the little ones, we have Tumble Books so your children can watch and listen to animated picture books.
On our website there are video tutorials on how to use these resources as well as how to navigate Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and Twitter. Stop in and talk to our staff anytime about using our cool online tools.
Melita Tunnicliff is the circulation manager at the LeClaire Community Library.
