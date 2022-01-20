LeClaire Library holding presentation about Beatles on vinyl

Who's buying records today? Almost every age group is being drawn to the local record store again, where new and used vinyl records are featured prominently. Younger listeners are enjoying emerging independent artists as well as classic releases. Everything "old" is "new" again.

One group benefiting from the resurgence of the vinyl record is The Beatles. It's been more than 50 years since The Beatles last recorded together, yet they're still on the music charts thanks to reissues of many of their albums, most recently "Let It Be," originally on the record store shelves back in the spring of 1970.

The Beatles were trendsetters in the '60s, and changed culture, fashion, and the music industry. In a pre-internet world, radio was about the only source to hear the newest Beatles records, which was good for radio station's audience numbers.

“This group talked candidly about the power of peace over war. ‘All You Need Is Love,’ was the title of their summer 1967 hit single. If there's a take-away from The Beatles' vast music catalog, a listener will soon learn most of their songs are positive and deal with love, and good conquering evil,” Baker says.