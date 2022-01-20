LeClaire Library holding presentation about Beatles on vinyl

“If absence makes the heart grow fonder, it is certainly the case for vinyl records,” says David Baker, operations manager and program director at St. Ambrose University's KALA-FM.
Baker has been a second-generation Beatles fan since he could turn on a transistor radio. But he isn't just fascinated with The Beatles, he is interested in how the group's songs were recorded, and how that affects their sound.
Baker will make a presentation at the LeClaire Public Library at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 entitled, "Collecting the Beatles on Records: Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!" Baker will discuss how he collected (and still collects) Beatles vinyl records. Care and preservation of vinyl records will be discussed as well.
This event is free and open to the public. All ages and levels of interest are welcome.
By the late 1980s, vinyl was on the way out, being replaced by cassettes, and later compact discs. By the mid-1990s, vinyl records were relegated to the used sections of record stores or thrift shops.
The re-appreciation of vinyl records began about 15 years ago. While the compact disc mastering process eliminated "pops" and "clicks" on a record, the higher frequencies (such as cymbals or strings) seem to be accentuated. Also, music on compact disc is highly compressed, and because of that, doesn't allow for the full dynamic sound range to be enjoyed. Vinyl fans today talk about records sounding "warmer" by offering a more realistic listening experience.
Who's buying records today? Almost every age group is being drawn to the local record store again, where new and used vinyl records are featured prominently. Younger listeners are enjoying emerging independent artists as well as classic releases. Everything "old" is "new" again.
One group benefiting from the resurgence of the vinyl record is The Beatles. It's been more than 50 years since The Beatles last recorded together, yet they're still on the music charts thanks to reissues of many of their albums, most recently "Let It Be," originally on the record store shelves back in the spring of 1970.
The Beatles were trendsetters in the '60s, and changed culture, fashion, and the music industry. In a pre-internet world, radio was about the only source to hear the newest Beatles records, which was good for radio station's audience numbers.
“This group talked candidly about the power of peace over war. ‘All You Need Is Love,’ was the title of their summer 1967 hit single. If there's a take-away from The Beatles' vast music catalog, a listener will soon learn most of their songs are positive and deal with love, and good conquering evil,” Baker says.
In 2022, we can find original examples of their recorded work as 45 RPM singles and 33 RPM albums, all of which are between five and six decades old now. Some of this music is being reissued, but the record companies are not making new pressings of the original albums. This makes originals highly collectible and sought after.
Baker is not a fan of every Beatles song but says some are still brilliant and relevant today.
"There's 'Hey Jude,' a 1968 song of encouragement. Paul sings, ‘Let it out and let it in.' What he's saying is you get what you give! I don't think that will ever go out of style," Baker said. "If you flip that record over, you can hear John Lennon's 'Revolution,' which challenges those who want immediate change in society and government to beware of pitfalls in the midst of protest. I can still listen to about 99 percent of the group's music and enjoy what I hear."