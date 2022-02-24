LeClaire Library hosting book exhibit

LeClaire Library will be host throughout the month of March to "The Traveling History of the Book Exhibit," which comes to us from the University of Iowa Center for the Book.

Included in the hands-on exhibit are materials intended to bring to life the invention of writing, paper, and books, telling the book's story to both children and adults.

The display consists of historically accurate replicas representing centuries of written records, beginning with clay counting tokens which were used over 4,000 years ago. Symbols representing numbers were pressed into the soft clay, and when dried became a record of transactions such as the buying and selling of farm animals.

There is a copy of a scroll which demonstrates how books at one time had to be rolled and unrolled to read. Recreations of an Egyptian papyrus book, an Ethiopian parchment book, a medieval wooden board book, and a 16th century German accountant’s book round out the story of the book’s evolution through history. Sacred texts such as the Torah, the Bible, the Diamond Sutra and the Qur’an are shown in beautiful photographs.

In conjunction with this hands-on book exhibit, LeClaire Library is offering a special version of our monthly “Hands-on Art History” program on March 14th, this time exploring the colorful illuminated books of medieval times by making art with the first letter of our names.

One of the most beautiful examples of illustrated books ever created was the Book of Kells, from Ireland. LeClaire Library will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th with a performance of lovely Irish tunes by the Grace Notes Flute Quartet. We will have coloring pages of the Book of Kells you can color while inspired by the music.

On March 22nd, our regular Lazy Crafternoon program will make miniature “book cover jewelry.” If you have a favorite book cover in mind, let us know ahead of time, and we can help you create a pair of earrings or a necklace to show your love of literature.

This exhibit is the result of a creative collaboration between the Iowa Center for the Book and the University of Iowa Center for the Book and is available during all our regular open hours. The project is funded by a major grant from the Iowa Center for the Book Foundation.

You may email us for more information at library@leclaireiowa.gov.

