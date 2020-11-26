LeClaire Library looking for virtual volunteers

For years, the LeClaire Community Library has invited student volunteers to assist with in-person library programming and preparation. This year, we have adjusted our student volunteer program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of our staff, teens, and community.
Our virtual volunteers are helping us with online events and creating social media content. Volunteer work may also include some take-home projects.
So far, there has been a total of 13 virtual programs created by our student volunteers, and the results have exceeded our expectations.
Student volunteers have helped develop book reviews, create Instagram posts, and assemble our popular take-and-make kits for children. There was even a chalk obstacle course created on a sidewalk outside our library which many families enjoyed during September. Our virtual volunteers’ accomplishments have been recognized by our patrons who follow our social media, which includes Facebook, Instagram (search leclairelibrary), and more recently, our YouTube channel.
Two virtual series were created: Summer Doodles and Creative Crafting. Summer Doodles was led by Pleasant Valley student Gretchen Highberger, where she showed children online how to illustrate charming summer-themed drawings. Creative Crafting was led by PV student Sophia Lindquist, where she would create different crafts from everyday supplies found at home. Both programs were viewed by families on our LeClaire Community Library Facebook page and our YouTube channel.
This volunteer program is available year-round, and we are happy to provide this opportunity for students looking to complete their volunteer hours for school. It has been a rewarding experience seeing what our virtual volunteers come up with, and they have had an amazing impact on our patrons. Whether it be by creating a virtual program, writing a review of a book, or even putting together take and make kits, it is all welcomed with open arms.
Volunteering at the library looks great on your resume and provides experience and references for a first job, scholarships, and college applications! To apply to be a student volunteer, please contact our Youth Services Coordinator Haidee Cardoso at hcardoso@leclaireiowa.gov. Applying does not guarantee placement into the program. Applications are considered on a first-come, first-served, and as needed basis.
