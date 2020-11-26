LeClaire Library looking for virtual volunteers

For years, the LeClaire Community Library has invited student volunteers to assist with in-person library programming and preparation. This year, we have adjusted our student volunteer program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of our staff, teens, and community.

Our virtual volunteers are helping us with online events and creating social media content. Volunteer work may also include some take-home projects.

So far, there has been a total of 13 virtual programs created by our student volunteers, and the results have exceeded our expectations.

Student volunteers have helped develop book reviews, create Instagram posts, and assemble our popular take-and-make kits for children. There was even a chalk obstacle course created on a sidewalk outside our library which many families enjoyed during September. Our virtual volunteers’ accomplishments have been recognized by our patrons who follow our social media, which includes Facebook, Instagram (search leclairelibrary), and more recently, our YouTube channel.