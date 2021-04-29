LeClaire Library offering 'Storytime in a Bag'

LeClaire Community Library is offering a new format for Storytime, called “Storytime in a Bag.”

Parents tend to worry about too much screentime for their children, yet during the pandemic, so many programs were offered only online. We have decided to replace our virtual Storytimes with interactive materials in a take-home kit, which are selected around a theme and centered on early literacy. These kits encourage engagement between family members and are accessible even to those who don’t have internet at home.

The important aspect of Storytime in a Bag is early literacy. This has been long recognized as a major component in preparing children to succeed in school. Research shows early literacy is linked with academic achievement and enhanced productivity in adult life.

Everything in the Storytime in a Bag kits will revolve around a theme (for example, our first one was Farm Animals). Each kit contains a craft associated with the theme and instructions to make it, two coloring sheets, stickers, a themed activity sheet on early literacy, and words to either a song or rhyme related to the theme. The activity sheet also includes a YouTube link where families are free to sing along with Youth Coordinator Haidee Cardoso.