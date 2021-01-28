LeClaire Library offering Winter Reading Program

In January and February, when the sun sets early and it's cold outside, many people look for indoor activities to pass the time.

LeClaire Community Library has a Winter Reading Program which fills the bill. We have entry forms for both children and adults (ages 14 and up.) When forms are completed and turned in by Friday, February 26th, you will receive a book prize and be entered in a grand prize drawing.

Besides suggestions for reading activities, like “read under a blanket” or “read a book with an animal on its cover,” this year’s Bingo card for children includes fun activities such as building a snowman or designing a new cover for your favorite book. One of our librarians’ favorite bingo spaces asks your child to talk to a librarian about the last book they have read. Checking out a puzzle or a board game from the library or watching one of our online storytimes on our YouTube channel (search LeClaire Community Library) will also fill in a square on the bingo card.

The completion prize for each child is a new book, and entry into a drawing for a Fluffy Rainbow Panda Build-a-Bear or a Play-Doh Ocean Tools Set.