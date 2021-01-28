LeClaire Library offering Winter Reading Program

In January and February, when the sun sets early and it's cold outside, many people look for indoor activities to pass the time.
LeClaire Community Library has a Winter Reading Program which fills the bill. We have entry forms for both children and adults (ages 14 and up.) When forms are completed and turned in by Friday, February 26th, you will receive a book prize and be entered in a grand prize drawing.
Besides suggestions for reading activities, like “read under a blanket” or “read a book with an animal on its cover,” this year’s Bingo card for children includes fun activities such as building a snowman or designing a new cover for your favorite book. One of our librarians’ favorite bingo spaces asks your child to talk to a librarian about the last book they have read. Checking out a puzzle or a board game from the library or watching one of our online storytimes on our YouTube channel (search LeClaire Community Library) will also fill in a square on the bingo card.
The completion prize for each child is a new book, and entry into a drawing for a Fluffy Rainbow Panda Build-a-Bear or a Play-Doh Ocean Tools Set.
Besides different suggestions for reading, the Adult and Young Adult Winter Reading Program activities could include going on a winter walk, trying a new craft with our library’s subscription to creativebug.com, or checking out a cookbook and creating a new recipe. On the back of the form are button templates with winter designs which you can color in, and we will make two pinback buttons for you on our Button Maker Machine in our DIY Makerspace.
When 10 activities are completed, you will receive a free book from our Friends’ Book Sale Room and be entered in a drawing for a $50 Crane & Pelican gift certificate.
We continue to offer free Grab and Go craft kits for kids twice a month, and a new contact-free scavenger hunt in our Children’s Area each month. As a special treat, we have arranged for a StoryWalk® in downtown LeClaire, along Cody Road. This is a fun and educational activity which places a children’s picture book, page-by-page, local businesses’ windows along a popular walking route, where it can be read by families and shoppers.
The picture book will be posted Monday, Feb. 1st through Monday, Feb. 22nd. Locations will be announced on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/leclairelibrary. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
Come in to pick up your forms, check out a book that makes you feel warm and cozy or a movie about a faraway place, and you will be on your way to completing our LeClaire Library Winter Reading Program!