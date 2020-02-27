LeClaire lowers local tax rate again (copy)

For the fourth straight year, the city of LeClaire intends to lower its city tax rate.

The city council approved its maximum tax levy on a 5-0 vote at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 17, which reflects a tax rate of $13.10 per $1,000 taxable valuation. That's a decrease of 2%, or 27 cents, from last year's tax rate of $13.37.

The maximum property tax levy now is set at $1,873,347, a .006 percent increase over last year's $1,872,290. Changes to this year's tax levy come in the category of Liability, Property and Self-Insurance Costs, which has $61,247 dedicated to it. That's an increase of $10,302.

However, the category of FICA and IPERS as well as other employee benefits are set to decrease. FICA and IPERS is set to decrease $10,428 to $142,066, while other employee benefits are set to decrease $43,004 to $278,609.

"What we spend in this city, we work extremely hard to get down to the bottom of what this city can spend, to operate and provide the services that people want," Mayor Ray Allen said before the vote.

During a public hearing, the only comment was from Eli Kincaid who opposes a line item listed as "emergency," which is set to increase to $44,885. That is an $1,426 increase over the 2019-2020 tax levy.

