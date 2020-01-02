LeClaire man offers tips for being an 'eagle eye' when watching iconic birds of prey

Three photographers will give you the “eagle eye” about capturing the national bird on camera.
Burt Gearhart, along with Mike Fitzgerald and Larry Williams, will give a free talk about the best places to see and photograph bald eagles. They have photographed eagles together for about 10 years, Gearhart said.
“A lot of people around here don’t understand the national treasure we have up and down the Mississippi River and being able to see the eagles," he said.
“It’s our nation’s symbol. It’s our nation’s bird. Eagles are not just around all the time, they’re not commonplace,” Gearhart said. “We only get to see them in the wintertime, and we get to see them because they have to move south for food. We’re fortunate. “
Eagles like the easiest food source they can find, and congregate near locks and dams because the water below the locks generally doesn’t freeze.
When waters freeze north of the Quad-Cities, the birds can’t fish, so they move south.
“We have absolutely one of the best opportunities in the United States to photograph bald eagles here in LeClaire,” Gearhart said. “We don’t have the highest counts. But in terms of the quality of being able to see them and the experience, it’s untouched.”
Eagle watchers can out of their cars and walk about 50 feet and get on the boardwalk at Lock and Dam 14. “You pull into the parking lot near the Corps of Engineers office, and there is a boardwalk.”
“The photography opportunity is on the boardwalk at the service lock,” he said. “The eagles are fishing 50 feet in front of you. Lock and Dam 14 is absolutely unique for the access.”
When eagles catch fish, they often fly over spectators to land in trees in the parking lot.
“You’re standing there looking up,” Gearhart said. “You can photograph them as they’re eating and get very close up.”
He said telephoto lenses create an optical illusion that makes photos appear as though the picture was taken at eye level.
“It’s just the compression of the lens,” Gearhart explains.
People come from all over the United States, and sometimes from other countries, to see the birds, Gearhart said. “On a weekend, it’s an absolute zoo” at Lock and Dam 14.
“If you don’t get to the boardwalk where you watch them fish early and get a place, you’re not going to get on the boardwalk,” he said.
The presentation will begin with information about the birds of prey — how to tell the difference between adults and young eagles, what they eat, and where they go in the summer time.
Additionally, the three photographers will discuss tips to get the best pictures. At Lock and Dam 14, for example, the Mississippi River flows east and west. “You can’t really do much photography there until after lunch because the sun’s in your eyes,” Gearhart said.
In the mornings, he says, photographers can go to Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island or Concord Street on Credit Island, Davenport.
If you want numbers, but not proximity, you can head to Lock and Dam 13 in Clinton. “You can see the trees almost covered with white from the eagles’ heads, there are so many of them.”
Another spot for volume is Burlington, Iowa, Gearhart said.
Participants also will get tips about other viewing areas, cameras — from high-end models to cell phones — lenses, and how to dress for the weather. “We’ll show slides of eagle pictures we’ve taken at these various places.
Sometimes, a struggle will break out between two birds. “Rather than catch their own fish, they’ll go out and try to steal a fish from the one that’s got it.”
They’ll collide and drop the fish.”
The Corps of Engineers counts eagles on Wednesdays at its locks and dams. You can see the count here: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Mississippi-River-Project/Education/Eagle-Watching/Eagle-Counts/