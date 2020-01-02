LeClaire man offers tips for being an 'eagle eye' when watching iconic birds of prey

Eagle watchers can out of their cars and walk about 50 feet and get on the boardwalk at Lock and Dam 14. “You pull into the parking lot near the Corps of Engineers office, and there is a boardwalk.”

“The photography opportunity is on the boardwalk at the service lock,” he said. “The eagles are fishing 50 feet in front of you. Lock and Dam 14 is absolutely unique for the access.”

When eagles catch fish, they often fly over spectators to land in trees in the parking lot.

“You’re standing there looking up,” Gearhart said. “You can photograph them as they’re eating and get very close up.”

He said telephoto lenses create an optical illusion that makes photos appear as though the picture was taken at eye level.

“It’s just the compression of the lens,” Gearhart explains.

People come from all over the United States, and sometimes from other countries, to see the birds, Gearhart said. “On a weekend, it’s an absolute zoo” at Lock and Dam 14.

“If you don’t get to the boardwalk where you watch them fish early and get a place, you’re not going to get on the boardwalk,” he said.