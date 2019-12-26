LeClaire runners don ugliest Christmas sweaters

Organizers of the 4th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K hailed the race another "huge success" as well as a great addition to the annual Christmas in LeClaire weekend.
This year's run, held Saturday, Dec. 7, drew elite runners from across the Quad-City area along with competitors from area high schools, Rock Island Arsenal soldiers, walkers, and families with kids and pets in tow.
The event's goal for race directors Anna Broders and Lori McFate is to not only bring visitors to LeClaire to support small businesses but also to help feed those in need.
Through sponsorships and race registrations, the race is able to donate each year's proceeds to Food For Thought. The Quad-City non-profit prepares and serves hot, home-cooked meals to area homeless shelters. It was founded by Scott Searle, a Davenport runner.
Nearly 300 runners participated this year between the half-mile Reindeer Dash and the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K. Participants voted for the "Ugliest Christmas Sweater" with the Top 3 "Ugliest" taking home prizes.
Here's a look at the race winners and their times:
Top Male Finisher: Phil Young, owner of Fleet Feet-Davenport, 17:22.
Top Female Finisher: 17-year-old Abbi Lafrenz of Eldridge, 22:29.
Behind the leaders were, Top Males: Will Dowda, 2nd, 19:18; and Oliver Dion, 3rd, 19:49. Top Females: Kaitlyn Knoche, 2nd, 22:48, and Sandy Krummen, 3rd, 22:49.
The event will hold its 5th annual race at next year's Christmas in LeClaire on Dec. 5, 2020.
For more information, visit LeClaire “Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k” on Facebook or @LeClaireUCS5K.