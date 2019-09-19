The methods of presenting a story and its concepts have changed overtime to become more activity-based. At LeClaire Community Library, we offer five different storytimes: Toddle Time, Family Storytime, Junior Explorers, Mini Makers, and our bilingual storytime, Pequeños Cuentos.
Toddle Time is a movement storytime for our youngest patrons from birth to two years old. Creating a storytime with plenty of movement results in stimulating the senses, which optimizes retaining information.
Our Family Storytime has been upgraded to include either a special guest from the community or a unique theme. There are similar elements from Toddle Time, but directed more toward slightly older children between the ages of 3 to 6 years old.
Junior Explorers is best described as a STEM-driven storytime. We begin with reading a story together, and then set up different experiments that tie with the book we read about. It’s a lot of fun getting to create messy projects together, and parents don’t need to worry about the cleanup. This program is best suited for 3 to 7-year-olds.
Mini Makers takes inspiration from Junior Explorers, but for the younger crowd of 10 months to 3 years old. We encourage children to explore in sensory play, which relates to the story we read beforehand.
Finally, our newest addition to our Storytime line-up is Pequeños Cuentos translating to “Little Tales.” In this bilingual storytime, designed for the children who attend Family Storytime, we introduce children to words, shapes, and phrases in Spanish through picture books and felt board stories.
