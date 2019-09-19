{{featured_button_text}}
Honor Flight donation

Margie Hansen helps coordinate flights for the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. She accepts a check from Cooper Olderog, 11, of LeClaire, who donated the money after his grandfather went on an honor flight.

 Contributed

A LeClaire sixth-grader gave a tribute to veterans to ensure they receive the thanks they deserve.

Cooper Olderog, the son of Matt and Lori Olderog,  a student at Bridgeview Elementary School, LeClaire, celebrated his 11th birthday Aug. 5.

Cooper and his sister, Allyson, 9, are used to having birthday parties with friends and family – usually two birthday parties, one for each group.

The house rules at the Olderog home are these: You can accept gifts from family members at your family party. But at your friend birthday party, you cannot accept gifts for yourself.

So this year, Cooper collected donations at his friend party as well as his family party for the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. He combined donations from both parties in a check for $401 – more than half the cost for a veteran to participate on a flight. 

He recently presented the check to Margie Hansen, with the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, Ridgecrest Village, Davenport.

In 2008, the Quad-Cities formed a local chapter of the Honor Flight Network, called Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. The purpose of the organization is to fly America’s veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring their sacrifices.

The Olderogs know first-hand the meaning of the Honor Flights. Last year, Lori Olderog, served as a flight guardian, accompanying her dad, William “Bill” Robertson, on a flight. (It was on her 40th birthday).

Cooper went to a Welcome Home event at the airport to greet his grandfather’s plane.

“It was a lot of mixed feelings,” Cooper said, adding that he was really happy and proud of his Army veteran grandfather.

“It was humbling,” Lori Olderog said. “It was just the most moving thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

After Cooper considered where he could donate the money, he decided on the Honor Flight. “I would like to thank all the veterans who served our country,” he said.

