LeClaire will host its next First Friday Celebration on Friday, Oct. 4.
Participants can enjoy shopping, food and drink specials and more. There also will be live music at several venues including the Mississippi River Distilling Co., Faithful Pilot and Green Tree Brewery.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Downtown merchants Antique Archaeology, LeClaire Olive Oil Co., Razzleberries and the Shameless Chocoholic will be among the businesses open later for the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.