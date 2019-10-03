{{featured_button_text}}

LeClaire will host its next First Friday Celebration on Friday, Oct. 4.

Participants can enjoy shopping, food and drink specials and more. There also will be live music at several venues including the Mississippi River Distilling Co., Faithful Pilot and Green Tree Brewery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Downtown merchants Antique Archaeology, LeClaire Olive Oil Co., Razzleberries and the Shameless Chocoholic will be among the businesses open later for the event.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments