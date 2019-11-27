Letters: Third-graders share "What I'm thankful for"

Thanksgiving is a meal, a holiday, a time to pray and reflect as well as a time to overeat and watch football. It also is a big part of our American history.
The Bettendorf News asked third graders in three classes at Paul Norton Elementary and Lourdes Catholic School to share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday.
To keep things real, we have included their letters as written -- misspellings and all.
Paul Norton Elementary, Bettendorf
Mrs. Kris Cahalan’s class
Being thankful
I am thankful for lots of things. first I am thankful for my dog Ozzie because if I did not have him he would not be family. Next I am thankful for my house because if I did not have one I would have to sleep in the grass. Then I am thankful for my family because if I did not have one I would be lonley. Jacob S.
I am thankful
I am thankful for lots of things. One thing I am thankful for is my house. I am thankful for this because if gives me a place to eat and sleep. I am also thankful for God without him there would be no earth or galaxys or the universe. I am also thankful for school if i didn't have that I wouldent know anything. This is why I am thankful. Brayden
Thankful
I am the luckiest third grader for many resons. First, I am thankful for a nice home. This is inportant because it protects me from the weather outside. The next reson is that I have a family who loves me. I also love my family because they love and keep me safe. Also, we go out and explore. This gives me a chance to explore out of our community. These are the resons I am thankful. Elliot
Lucky Life
I am happy that I am a lucky 3rd grader. First, I am very thankful for my dog. Because my dog always cuddles me if I am lonely. Also, I am thankful for my family. My family is always there if something is sad or not right. Lastely, I am always thankful for one thing, my house. My house keeps me safe from bad weather. I am very thankful for all things I have in my Lucky life. Clara
Every Day is a Gift
My life could not get eney beter. One reson is because I am unique in so meney ways! I am thankfull for nature it’s so beautiful and it helps me calm donwen wen I’m angry! I’m thankfull for mysulf and others if no one was thar sulfs I would be living in a horubu life right now! Those are the things I’m thankfull for! DeLaney
Thankful for the thing we have
I’m the luckiest kid in the universe for meny reasons! Frst I have a family that love me and protects me. I am thankful for the Amarakin Soldirs because they protects the Unided Stats. I'm thankful for my techers Mrs. Cahalan and Mrs. Miller and Mrs. Zaksin. I am thankful for everything. Valentina
Soulful
I am so thankful for Mrs. Cahalan because she's a good teacher. Another reason, is that she tries to help me when I am upset! Another thing, I’m thankful for is my family because they take care of me and they love me. When, ever I need to talk to them I can! I am also thankful for my dog. My dog’s name was Jullyet she died. I still hold on to her in my heart! I’m very thankful! Keanu
Thankful
I am the luckiest third grader because I have a family that cares for me and always helps me. I am also thankful for my guinea pig that is so cute. She makes me happy all the time! I am thankful for a house. My house is a shelter and I will not get wet in the rain. This is what I am thankful for!! James
I am grateful for
I am grateful for a lot’s of things. I am grateful for the food I eat. So I can be feed. Also so I can live. Also so I can get strenth. I am grateful for my home. So I be safe. Also so I can warm. I am grateful for my dog. My dog is nice to the people he can trest. I can trest my dog. I am so grateful for my life. Laina
Joy and Grace
I am thankful for evry thing and more. I am thankful for my dog Tess. I love her so much if she is not with me or I am lost. I am thankful for my faimly. They protect me and love me what ever I do. They support me in everything I do. I am thankful for my house. It is like a huge safe zone. I am thankful for my friends. They have my back even in the darkest times. I am very lucky. Colten
Thankful
I am the LUCKIEST, I mean the luckiest third grader for many reasons. One reason is because I have a family and I have a good home. These things are very important because my family protects me and if I did not have a home I would die. Another reason, is because I have food and water. If I did not have food I would starve! If I did not have water I would thirst to death. I am also, thankful for my community because it keeps it safe and clean. I am very thankful for the things I have. Jonathan
So Lucky
I am the luckiest third grader for many reasons. First, I am lucky because I have a God that does the best things for me and everyone. Another reason is that I have a family that cares, is loving, and well everthing a girl could want. The last reason is I have very, very, very good friends that are kind, nice, caring, helpful, and well anything a girl could want from good friends. These are some of the reasons I am sooo lucky. Thank you. Adeline
I am Grateful for
I am the lukiest third grader for many reasons. I am thankful for my family because who would play with me always. I am thankful for my food because what will fill my stomach with. I am thankful for my dog because I love him so much every day and night. These are the reasons what I am thankful for always. Lilliana
Things I am grateful for
I am the luckiest third grader alive. First, I am thankful for my family because they care for me. I am also thankful for my dogs because they keep me company. I am also, thankful for trees because they provide oxygen. Finlly, I’m thankful for school because I learn there. If there was no school I would learn nothing. I am thankful for all of these. Jacob D.
Grateful
I am the luckiest third grader for many reasons. First I am thankful for a great family because they care for me and they are very nice. Also I am thankful for home because when it rains I won't get wet and I will stay safe. Next, I am thankful for food because then I won't ever be starving. Lastly, I am thankful for water because then my mouth would not be dry. These are some things am thankful for. Chloe G.
What I'm thankful for
I'm thankful for my family because they help me. I'm thankful for Bettendorf because it is a good community. I'm thankful for my classmates because I would not be nice if they weren't here. I'm also, thankful for food or I would starve to death. This is what I'm thankful for Zoe
Grace
I am the luckiest third grader for many reasons. First I am thankful for my loving family because they are kind and care for me. Another thing I am thankful for is my loving pets because they care about use and I would be lonely without them. Also I am thankful for my big house because it protects use from the cold and bad weather. Also I am thankful for food and water because we could not survive without it. Another thing I thankful for is my friend they cheer me up when I am sad. Also I am thankful for school because it helps me learn what I need to know. I'm also thankful for my kind teacher for helping me learn like Miss. Klocke and Mrs. Cahalan and thank you. I am very thankful for God and life. Spread love all around because we are thankful. Robin
Thankful
I am the luckiest kid because. First, I am thankful because I have food because if we did not have food we would starve. Another reason why I am thankful is because I have a loving family. But if I did not have a loving family no one would care for me. The last reason why I am thankful is because I am thankful for my dogs. But if I did not have my dogs I would feel lonely at night. These are the reasons why I am thankful. Makayla
Grateful
I am thankful for my loving and kind family because if I did not have a family, I do no what I would do without them. I am also thankful for food and water because if I did not have food and water I would not be alive so I am so thankful to have food and water. Next, i'm thankful for a home. I would be wet on rainy days. Also i'm thankful for a teacher like Ms. Klocke, and Mrs. Cahalan if I did not have them then I would not know anything. I am thankful for a community if we did not have a community I would not have a place to live. Then i'm thankful for a church and God because if we did not have God we wouldn't be alive. I am thankful for thanks giving then we could not see all of our relatives. These are the things that I am thankful for!!! Cameron
Lucky for the thing I have
My life could not get any better. First, I'm thankful for my community. We have to make bettendorf a better place. Also, I am thankful for my family. I would be nothing without them literally. Lastly, Im realy thankful for God because if there was no God then we would of never be a live. These are the reasons why I am thankful. Jett
Lourdes Catholic School
Mrs. Mesick's class
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is pillows. That may sound strang but have you ever stoped to think about how much we need pillows. If we didn't have pillows than we would be uncomfortalb while we sleep. I think pillows are important because have you ever thought about other people in other coutrys. Some do them don't have pillow and don't have enough mony to afford one. My favorite thing about pillows is that I get to sleep comfortalbly and have enought energy for the next day. I hope you see why I am so thankful for pillows. Taylor C.
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is books. That may sound strange but have you ever stopped and to think about how much we need books.? If we did't have books then we wouldn't be albe to learn about thing like who was the first person on the moon? I think book's are important because we get to learn about history and mysteries. My favorit thing about books is curling up in my bed to read. Grace S.
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is chairs. That may sound strange, but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need chairs? If we did not have chairs, then we would not be able to sit down and our legs would get very tired. I think chairs are important because we can sit and be comfortable when we watch movies. My favoriote thing about chairs is that I can rock my baby brother. Molly
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is numbers. That may sound strange but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need numbers. If we didn't have numbers then we could not count and if we could not count there would not be math. Sean E.
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is the calendar. That might sound strange but have you ever stopped to think how much we need the calendar. if we didn't have the calendar then we wouldn't know what date it is or when the holidays are. I think the calendar is important because to know the days of the week. My favorite thing about the calendar is I know when my birthday is. Rylan
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is sand. That might sound strange but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need sand? If we didn't have sand then we would not be able to make make sand castle. I think sand is important because little kids wouldn't get to play in their sand box. My favorite thing about sand is to bury myself in the sand at the beach. I hope you see why I am so thankful for the sand. Makayla M.
I have many things to be thankful for one of them is backpacks. That might sound strange but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need backpacks. If we didn't have backpacks then we would have to carry a lot of things and we might drop them. I think backpacks are important because if didn't have backpacks imagine carrying all that stuff to school. My favorite thing about backpacks is getting a new backpack when school starts. I hope you see why I am so thankful for backpacks. Colton M.
I have many thinks to be thankful for. One of them is stuffed animals. That might sound strange but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need stuffed animal? My favorite thing about stuffed animal is they help you have good dreams. I hope you see why I am so thankful for stuffed animals. Jack G.
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is the Sun. That might sound strange, but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need the Sun? If we didn't have the Sun, then we would not have Spring, Summer, fall or winter. I think the Sun is important because it help's my aunt's flower's grow. Haley T.
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is mittens. That might sound strange, but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need mittens? If we didn't have mittens, then our hands would freeze and we could get frostbite. I think mittens are important because then we can play in the snow and our hands stay warm. My favorite thing about mittens is when you get new fluffy mittens. Hailey W.
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is phones. That might sound strange but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need phones? If we didn't have phones then we wouldn't be abel to order Happy Joe's pizza, Jimmy Johns, or ice cream from Dairy Qeen. I think phones are important because if you didn't have a phone and you had a fire in your house or if you had a flat tire or got in a car accident, you would't be abel to call any one for help. My favorite thing about phones is you get to call freinds, Aunts, Uncels, cousins, Grampas or Gramas. I hope you see why I am so thankful for phones. Joseph C.
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is dogs. That might sound strnge, but have you erer stopped to think about how much we need dogs. If we didn't have dogs we would have no protection They are smart and I think dogs are important because they kiss you a boy and make you feel happy. I think my favorite thing about dogs is that they keep you warm in bed. Walker
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is mirrors. that might sound strange but have you ever stopped to think of how much we need mirrors? then we couldn't see our reflection. I think mirrors are important because then girls wouldn't be able to see to put their makeup on. My favorite thing about mirrors is I can fix my hair in the mornig. I hope you can see how thankful I am for mirrors. Alex
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is crayons. That might sound strange, but have you ever stopped to think how much we need crayons? If we didn't have crayons then we would have to use markers or colored pencils to draw. I think crayons are important because my friends sometimes like to use only crayons for pictures. My favorite thing about crayons is I can draw pretty pictures with them. I hope you can see why I am thankful for crayons. Lorraine G.
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is bees. That might sound strang, but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need bees? If we didn't have bees then the flowers wouldn't grow. I think bees are important because they make honey for our toast. My favoret thing about bees is helping my Grandpa get honey frome the honeycomb. I hope you see why I am so thankful for bees. Eli L.
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is light bulbs That may sound strange but have you every stopped to think about how much we need light bulbs. If we didn't have lightbulbs, then I would not have any light in the morning. I think light bulbs are important because I would be in a WAY darker room then I am in now. My favorite thing about light bulbs is I can see with just a flick of a switch. I hope you can see why I am so thankful for light bulbs. Malcolm M.
I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is paper that might sound strange, but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need paper? If we din't have paper then we couldn't make books for peple to read and I love to read. I think paper is/are important because you can make calendars so you can keep track of the years, days, moths. My favorite thig about paper is that I can draw pictures for peple and make cards for peple. I hope you can see why I am so thankful for paper. Addy
Lourdes Catholic School
Mr. Jost's class
I am thankful for my four brothers because they are all talened. One reason is my brother Luke Jennings is really good at football. He was the best one on the team. He was even on the News paper. My other brother Cole Jennings is really good at basetball. He is faster than luke! I am also thankful for my talent because I am good at football, basketball, soccer, softball, softball. and back to my brothers! My brother Gunner Jennings is even realy good at dance, also He is working to be famous. My last brother is Rayce. He is fast and tall. I can not live without my 4 brothers. Zoe Jennings
I am thankful for books because they keep me occupied. I like them because there interesting. I really like books and i hope you do too. Carter
I am thankful for Irish dance. I would not live if I had nothing to do with my legs. I am also thankful for my dance friends. We love to goof around! I sometimes have sleepovers with them. I wouldn't want to live in a world without Irish dance and my dance friends. Savanah
I am thankful for my family They give me food and water a home a pond. My Dad and me go fishing for fun not for food. My mom and me bake food and stuff. Me and my sister Grace play together. Josh
I am thankful for family! Without family I would not be here right now. My great grandpa name is Everet. And great grandma is named Pat. My Grandpa's name is Rick, and, grandma's name is donna. My mom's name is Rebecca, and dad's is name is Greg. I also have 2 sisters and a baby brother. Casey
I am thankful for water because it is clean, refreshing and makes me feel back again, Some times I drink too much water so I feel a billion times more refreshed and cool and sleeply and soft. Max
I am thankful for my grama and grampa. They come over to my house and can keep coming over at thir house in the sumer. Payton
I am thankful for my family because they are really fun. If I did not have a family I would get lonely. I also like my dogs Because they are very playful. Jack
I am thankful my cat Bob. He is 18 and is not doing well. He is having trouble breathing and when he lays down he breathes really fast. He is the best cat ever. I love him to death I would do anything for him. Cameron
I am thankful for technolgy it is how I connect with friends and family. Emily
I am thankful for family and and pets. My pets name is Jack and Ninja. My parent's name are Brett and my moms name is Jennifer. My Brother's name is Lucas. That is my family and my pets. Hope you have a good day. Matthew
I am thankful for everything! I love everything because God made it. I even like the bad things, like when I broke my arm. Who would not like the world? I am thank for everything. Norah T.
I am thankful for my stuffies. I have a favorite stuffy named Glamour and I can't sleep whith out her! I probably have the most stuffies in my family. I love all of them. I like to read books to them and take them to places. I take Glamour on trips and to sleepovers. I also like to show my stuffies to my friends. I bet none of them like stuffies as much as I do! I know my stuffies by their names and even by their nicknames! I can't live in a world without stuffies! Addie C.
I am thankful for my school because it has my favorite special and it is art. I also like Handwriting because in my opnion I am really good at it. I love learning because in the future I'am going to need it. I also love my teacher which is Mr. Jost. He just started being a teacher last year. SO far he is really good I really like him. I love my whole class especially my best friend Millie. I have a lot of friends but she is my best friend Hope you have a good day. Rachel