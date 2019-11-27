Letters: Third-graders share "What I'm thankful for"

I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is mirrors. that might sound strange but have you ever stopped to think of how much we need mirrors? then we couldn't see our reflection. I think mirrors are important because then girls wouldn't be able to see to put their makeup on. My favorite thing about mirrors is I can fix my hair in the mornig. I hope you can see how thankful I am for mirrors. Alex

I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is crayons. That might sound strange, but have you ever stopped to think how much we need crayons? If we didn't have crayons then we would have to use markers or colored pencils to draw. I think crayons are important because my friends sometimes like to use only crayons for pictures. My favorite thing about crayons is I can draw pretty pictures with them. I hope you can see why I am thankful for crayons. Lorraine G.

I have many things to be thankful for. One of them is bees. That might sound strang, but have you ever stopped to think about how much we need bees? If we didn't have bees then the flowers wouldn't grow. I think bees are important because they make honey for our toast. My favoret thing about bees is helping my Grandpa get honey frome the honeycomb. I hope you see why I am so thankful for bees. Eli L.