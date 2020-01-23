Libraries, studios keep getting 'crafty' with creativity

“Crafty” folks in the Bettendorf and LeClaire areas are getting together in public spaces to enjoy creativity and companionship.
Craft-making spots appeal to all ages and to all sizes of gatherings. During the winter months, craft activities give people a reason to gather and chat while they pursue art.
“Similar to many libraries here in the Quad-City area, at Bettendorf Public Library we host a wide variety of crafting and DIY (do-it-yourself) programs for patrons of all ages,” said Kathy Lyle, the library's information services manager.
The library’s Craft-Tea feature, she said, “gives our community members the opportunity to share and showcase their arts and crafts projects, in addition to crafting in a group setting.
“Providing community members with a comfortable space to socialize, gain access to ideas, and explore new skills is one of the central missions of our library,” Lyle said. “With Craft-Tea we really wanted to capitalize on the Scandinavian ‘hygge’ or slow-living trend.”
Programs like Craft-Tea also provide a vital break from the often fast-paced and technology-filled world, she added.
The library's next Craft Tea will be 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. The library provides the tea.
If you’re not currently working on a project, the library provides colored pencils, paper, and other crafting supplies for the session designed for ages 16 and up.
No registration is required at these events, which are sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.
Additionally, the Bettendorf library hosts open Creation Studio Drop-Ins to challenge and inspire creators. On Jan. 27, it’s Super Bowl prep, with paper footballs and straw goalposts.
Creation Studio Drop-Ins are an ongoing event where creators generally finish the weekly project within 15 minutes or less. No registration is required. For more information, visit http://www.bettendorflibrary.com.
Similarly, the LeClaire Community Library has programs that encourage creativity too.
Crafternoon, held the first Wednesday of the month, coincides with Pleasant Valley's early-release day.
Youth Services Coordinator Haidee Cardoso picks the craft, which runs the gamut from pour paintings to book jewelry. The library also has a Tinker Lab crafting program that runs one Monday a month and utilizes items in its Tinker Lab (makerspace)or crafting items staff turn into kits. Both programs are all-ages and attract equal attendance of adults and kids.
At the Drift Away Studio in LeClaire, Monica Schons coaxes creativity out of all sizes and ages of groups. The studio offers a variety of classes for people to learn new skills “or just enjoy time to drift away and be creative.”
“I have been designing and making jewelry for 18 years,” said Schons, who opened her studio last year. “It evolved from that.”
From jewelry making classes initially, she eventually branched out to different artists – painting - as well as a yoga class.
People enjoy the interactivity, she said. “They enjoy spending time with others and also learning to create something new.”
Schons usually tailors her classes toward the season – you might paint a snowman during the winter, for example.
Nine times out of 10, she said participants are excited about what they can do on their own. “I’m there, obviously, to help them.”
The activity turns out to be much easier than they thought, she added. “It’s just about having the right supplies and someone there to guide you."
She also has held classes for private parties – for example, a bachelorette party – and larger groups, such as an outdoor club.
Her upcoming classes include a crystal clay jewelry class from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, for $35. For more information or online registration, go to www.driftawaystudio.com.
Drift Away Studio, 430 N. Cody Road, LeClaire; 563-289-4652.
In a similar vein, but with a different focus, Studio D3 - Handmade DeSignZ, Bettendorf, gives participants a different kind of option to “hang” – the theme is wood signage.
Darcie and Mike Dynes, of Bettendorf, opened the business in July after taking over the former Craft Love workshop.
“We have been incredibly busy,” said Mike Dynes, who also is a music teacher at Bettendorf High School (his wife is a graphic designer.)
“A lot of times around the holiday season, people want to give a gift but they don’t just want to go out and buy one,” he said. “They want to have that special touch of their personality in it. It means a little bit more to the person they’re giving it to.”
All kinds of people are getting involved in the DIY (do-it-yourself) experience.
“We see a lot of smaller groups. We do a lot of work-function team-building things,” Dynes said. Sometimes the event is a child’s birthday party. Or participants can bring a bottle of wine and snacks for an adult, relaxed atmosphere.
“You get to leave with something you’re proud of, and you’re bonding with friends, family and co-workers,” he said.
Dynes said the process is guided the whole way and "You can’t mess it up. Nobody has ever left our studio not happy or proud of the project they made.”
Makers can choose from 250 projects — from monograms to catchy phrases — on the website, in price points of $35, $65 and $85. Classes are three hours long.
Studio D3 - Handmade DeSignZ, 4374 State St., Bettendorf; www.studiod3qc.com or call 563-223-8838.