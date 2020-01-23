Libraries, studios keep getting 'crafty' with creativity

In a similar vein, but with a different focus, Studio D3 - Handmade DeSignZ, Bettendorf, gives participants a different kind of option to “hang” – the theme is wood signage.

Darcie and Mike Dynes, of Bettendorf, opened the business in July after taking over the former Craft Love workshop.

“We have been incredibly busy,” said Mike Dynes, who also is a music teacher at Bettendorf High School (his wife is a graphic designer.)

“A lot of times around the holiday season, people want to give a gift but they don’t just want to go out and buy one,” he said. “They want to have that special touch of their personality in it. It means a little bit more to the person they’re giving it to.”

All kinds of people are getting involved in the DIY (do-it-yourself) experience.

“We see a lot of smaller groups. We do a lot of work-function team-building things,” Dynes said. Sometimes the event is a child’s birthday party. Or participants can bring a bottle of wine and snacks for an adult, relaxed atmosphere.

“You get to leave with something you’re proud of, and you’re bonding with friends, family and co-workers,” he said.