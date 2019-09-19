The Bettendorf Public Library's Global Gathering Mexico continues a two-month celebration of the culture, heritage and tradition of Mexico.
Special events, art displays and new check-out materials related to Mexico will be available at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
The purpose of the event is to enhance knowledge and understanding about Mexico and to respect and appreciate the diversity our neighbors with Mexican roots bring to the community. Global Gathering has been made possible through the sponsorship and support of the title sponsor Terrostar Interactive Media, authorized edition sponsor Morgan Stanley, and the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation.
All community members are invited to the free events:
• Sept. 19, 1:30 p.m.: Community Connections: "Luchar es Aprender: Stories of Migration and Resilience" lecture with Micaela Terronez, from Special Collections at Knox College.
• Sept. 19, 7 p.m.: "Trax from the Stax: The Evolution of Contemporary Mexican Music" with KALA volunteer DJ Javier Sanchez.
• Sept. 21, 2 p.m.: Glenview Middle School Mariachi Band concert.
• Sept. 24, 7 p.m.: World Affairs Council: "Unknown Mexico - Mexican Indigenous Languages & Cultures" lecture with Dr. Carla Paciotto.
• Sept. 25, 6 p.m.: Figge’s Mexican Colonial Collection presentation with Laura Wriedt.
• Sept. 30, 3-5 p.m.: Creation Studio Drop-In - flaming hearts art.
• Oct. 8, 7 p.m.: Get Lit discussion group of "Sudden Death" by Álvaro Enrigue held at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
• Oct. 12, 9:30 a.m.: Mystery book discussion of "Silver Bullets" by Élmer Mendoza.
• Oct. 12, 2 p.m.: Quad-Cities Ballet Folklorico performance.
• Oct. 16, 1 p.m.: Contemporary books discussion of "Signs Preceding the End of the World" by Yuri Herrera.
• Oct. 16, 7 p.m.: Contemporary books discussion of "The Story of My Teeth" by Valeria Luiselli.
• Oct. 17, 1:30 p.m.: Community Connections: Fourth Wall Films - "Riding the Rails to Hero Street" film.
• Oct. 18, noon: Brown bag lunch - Juan Dies concert.
• Oct. 17, 7 p.m.: "Trax from the Stax: Juan Dies Tour of Mexican Folk Music," with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
• Oct. 19, 1 p.m.: Creation Studio Workshop: papier mache calacas with Lee White. Registration opens Saturday, Sept. 28.
• Oct. 21, 3-5 p.m.: Creation Studio Drop-In: model magic skulls art drop-in.
• Oct. 22, 7 p.m.: World Affairs Council - "Revisiting the Conquest of Mexico on the 500th Anniversary" lecture with Amber Brian from the University of Iowa.
• Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.: Luis Buñuel’s "Los Olvidados: (The Young and the Damned)" film.
• Oct. 28, 6 p.m.: Day of the Dead with the Figge Art Museum young adult and adult art workshop.
• Oct. 9 and 23, 3 p.m.: After-school kids’ lab drop-in event for creating Mexican crafts.
For more information, go to www.bettendorflibrary.com/programs or call the library at 563-344-4175.
