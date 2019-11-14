{{featured_button_text}}

LeClaire Library is “Holiday Central” in December, with programs and activities for the whole family.

On Friday, Dec. 6, we will be hosting the Quad-City Arts sponsored Akropolis Reed Quintet. Celebrating their 10th anniversary, they have been hailed by "Fanfare Magazine" for their “imagination, infallible musicality, and huge vitality.”

The Akropolis Reed Quintet has recorded three albums, performed in international locales ranging from Juneau to Abu Dhabi, and won seven national prizes including a Fischoff Gold Medal.

This special event will begin at 6:30 p.m. after the library is closed, with free hors d’oeuvres and wine courtesy of the Crane and Pelican Restaurant and the Friends of the LeClaire Library.

There will be fun for the whole family at our annual Elf Academy on Monday night, Dec. 16. Your young elves will train in ice sculpting, reindeer games, holiday crafting and more. There will also be live festive music from the acoustic trio, The Connection. A special visit from Santa will add to the holiday spirit, and help make memories your family will cherish.

For crafters, Donna Banta will offer her popular Christmas card-making workshop on Saturday morning, Dec. 7. Each attendee will use Donna’s supply of paper, stamps, and decorations to make three personalized cards.

On Saturday morning, Dec. 21, our PV High School teen volunteer, Abby McKnight, will show how to make a charming snowman ornament using a wooden spool and wires.

Adding a final bit of magic to the holiday season at the LeClaire Library, Ballet Quad-Cities will present a workshop on The Nutcracker. Ballet Quad-Cities is the longest-running resident professional ballet company in the entire state of Iowa and western Illinois.

Led by one of their skilled dancers, children will experience this classic tale with interactive storytelling through dance and imagination. This activity is geared toward children 3-8 years old.

Melita Tunnicliff is the circulation manager for the LeClaire Community Library.

