BRIEFS

Library to offer digital library access assistance

042321-qc-nws-bettlibrary-3.JPG

The inside of the Bettendorf Public Library. Participate in the library's "Smitten with Reading" program to kick off 2022.

 FILE PHOTO

The Bettendorf Public Library wants to help kick start summer reading by enabling access to a collection of digital audiobooks and ebooks from anywhere.

On June 11, the library will hold a Learning Libby drop-in from 10 a.m. to noon. This event invites users to stop by to ask questions about utilizing the Libby app. No registration is required.

Thousands of digital titles are available to library cardholders through Libby from OverDrive. There are no overdue fines and four items can be checked out at a time for 7, 14 or 21 days. For more information, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

