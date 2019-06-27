More than 350 people gathered under the big tent on Saturday, June 8, for the Bettendorf Rotary Club's 13th annual Lobsterfest and a night of food, fun and fundraising.
The outdoor gala, which raises money for youth scholarships, initiatives and more, included Maine Lobsters flown in fresh and a traditional northeastern boil. Guests were treated to live music, wine pull, cigar bar, silent auctions and a live auction emceed by Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn.
"We set a record with our fundraising auction, and it is all due to the generosity of our community, not only the bidders, but the extremely generous business community that comes together for this great event, year after year," said Ann Kappeler, one of the organizers. "We have a tremendous team of volunteers that pull together, all sharing in the mission of giving back to our community."
The event was presented by Abbey Carpet Gallery and TBK Bank.
Lobsterfest Co-Chair Tim Lane said all of the money raised support scholarships, programs and services.
In addition to funding seven $1,000 scholarships to local students, proceeds support students attending leadership camps and other youth initiatives including Pay It Forward projects with Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley fifth graders, inspired by Project Jack. An additional $25,000 is granted to area not-for-profits that serve our community.
Founded in 1957, the Bettendorf Rotary's mission is to meet humanitarian needs.
"Not only do we support the hungry in our community with food and gift baskets at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but this year we are partnering with the Agape Center to make an impact on their organization with a new loading dock, and the addition of a walk-in cooler to serve families in need", said Bettendorf Rotary Club President Bill Daley.
To learn more about Bettendorf Rotary, email Bettendorfrotary@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.