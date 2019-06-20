On a picture perfect evening, more than 350 people gathered under the big tent for a great evening of food, fun and fundraising. On June 8th, Bettendorf Rotary Club hosted the 13th annual Lobsterfest, Presented by Abbey Carpet Gallery and TBK Bank.
The outdoor gala included Maine Lobsters flown in fresh, with all the fixings of a traditional northeastern boil. Guests were treated to live music, wine pull, cigar bar, silent auctions, with the highlight being the live auction emceed by Bettendorf City Administrator, Decker Ploehn.
"We set a record with our fundraising auction, and it is all due to the generosity of our community, not only the bidders, but the extremely generous business community that comes together for this great event, year after year", said Ann Kappeler, one of the event organizers.
"We have a tremendous team of volunteers that pull together, all sharing in the mission of giving back to our community." Tim Lane Co-chair of the event added that "all of the money raised through Lobsterfest, goes to support scholarships, programs and services."
In addition to funding seven $1,000 scholarships to local students, proceeds go to support students attending leadership camps, as well as other youth initiatives. Among the newer projects is funding for Pay It Forward projects with Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley fifth graders, inspired by Project Jack.
Bettendorf Rotary, founded in 1957 by local business and community leaders, works tirelessly to meet humanitarian needs. "Not only do we support the hungry in our community with food and gift baskets at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but this year we are partnering with the Agape Center to make an impact on their organization with a new loading dock, and the addition of a walk-in cooler to serve families in need", said Bettendorf Rotary Club President Bill Daley.
In addition to the youth initiatives and humanitarian projects, an additional $25,000 is granted to area not-for-profits that serve our community.
Daley reminds Lobsterfest attendees that "individually we can all help, but together there is no limit to what we can accomplish."
Next year's event is slated for June 13th, 2020. To learn more about Bettendorf Rotary, email Bettendorfrotary@gmail.com
