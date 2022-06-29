Local briefs: Hawkeyes' Hughbanks honored

Hawkeyes' Hughbanks honored

Iowa diver Makayla Hughbanks, a freshman from Bettendorf, has been recognized as a second-team Scholar all-American by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America.

She joined teammate Clair Hartley in receiving second-team honors, which go to student-athletes who have earned at least a 3.50 grade-point average and achieved either a "B'' time standard for the national championship or participated in the diving zone qualification meet.

Hughbanks was third on the Iowa team off the 1-meter board at 277.7 and fourth on the 3-meter board at 266.18 during her freshman season as a Hawkeye. An undeclared major in the classroom, she posted NCAA Zone Diving standards in the 1-meter event.

Ambrose plans alum event

The St. Ambrose baseball program will host an event for past and present Fighting Bees on Sept. 16.

The event will include a golf outing at Palmer Hills in Bettendorf beginning at 8 a.m. that will include breakfast, lunch and prizes. A tour of the St. Ambrose campus, St. Vincent's Athletic Complex and the Ambrose Dome will follow and will precede an intrasquad baseball game involving the current Fighting Bees team at Modern Woodmen Park.

Registration and additional details are available at saubees.com.

Report: Pistons to cut Garza

The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Detroit Pistons aren’t picking up their option for the second year of Luka Garza’s two-year contract with the team.

Garza, a second-round draft pick last year, played in 32 games as a rookie and averaged 5.8 points for Detroit. He appeared in 16 games for the Pistons’ Motor City G League affiliate, averaging 20.6 points and 9.5 rebounds.

The 2021 National Player of the Year at Iowa signed the deal last year with only his 2021-22 salary of $925,258 guaranteed.

