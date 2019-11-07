Pleasant Valley High School alumnae Katie Wilson is set to recognized by her alma mater for her achievements.
Wilson, founder and CEO of TapOnIt, will receive the 2019-2020 Pleasant Valley Community School District Wall of Honor Award. She will be presented the award at the National Honors Society Induction Ceremony at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.
A 2001 Pleasant Valley High School graduate, Wilson attended Iowa State University on a full academic scholarship. After working at Mega Life and Health Insurance and the Quad-City Times, Wilson founded her own company.
“I had an idea and realized that I wanted to focus on building and growing my own business so I could make more of a direct impact,” Wilson said in a news release. “I quit my job that I loved and began the journey of launching a startup. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”
Wilson's company, TapOnIt, is a software platform that uses personalized text messages and an interactive mobile database to help businesses connect with customers. It's currently active in 37 cities across 14 states including over 700 business in the Quad-Cities.
"Local Businesses and communities are what make cities unique, and I don’t want to live in a city that is just like every other city. I want a community that is strong and special," she said. "TapOnIt was created to drive people to find things to do, see, eat, and buy in their local communities – and my family is proud that it all started in our hometown of Bettendorf.”
A mother of two Pleasant Valley students, Wilson also donates her time to local organizations such as the Red Cross, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the PV Educational Foundation.
