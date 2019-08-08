Runners and walkers from Bettendorf not only were among the 13,000-plus participating in the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, the city has recaptured the All City Challenge trophy.
Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher was presented with the annual trophy Friday, Aug. 2.
The honor is awarded based on the average time of runners registered from Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island and East Moline. Bettendorf won with an average time of 43.39.
Davenport won the trophy in 2018.
Also this year, Davenport runners averaged 44:10, Rock Island runners averaged 48:11, Moline runners averaged 49:04 and East Moline runners averaged 53:03.
The top men runners from Bettendorf were Spencer Smith, 37:51; Ian Kaffenberger, 38:37; Parker Huhn, 39:42; Kole Sommer, 40:47; and John Smay, 41:59.
The top women runners from Bettendorf were Jen Paul, 45:00; Amy Kintner, 47:23; Trinity Borland, 48:04; Stephanie Sellers, 48:29; and Sarah Mutka, 48:35.
Here are the race results of Bettendorf participants from the July 27, 2019, Bix 7 race and two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.