Local students receive art awards

Quad-City Arts has announced the winners of the 43rd annual High School Art Invitational and presented $5,000 in cash prizes and scholarships to area high school students and teachers for excellence in fine art. The exhibition features the Quad-Cities' most promising artists expressing themselves through paintings, drawings, sculpture, metals, ceramics, photography and film.
Local awards include:
- Senior Scholarship sponsored by Morency Family Foundation: Lydia Bloome, Bettendorf High School
- Juror's Choice Awards for artistic excellence sponsored by Deere Employees Credit Union: Emma Hubbard, Bettendorf High School, and Thomas Johnson, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy
- The Cutting Edge Award sponsored by Cutting Edge Productions: Laylon Baucom, Pleasant Valley High School
- Excellence in Clay sponsored by Marilyn Davis: Kyle Knedler, Pleasant Valley High School
- Deborah Doehler Studio Award for Jewelry: Kade Green, Pleasant Valley High School
- Living Lands and Waters Award for use of recycled materials: Laylon Baucom, Pleasant Valley High School
- Quad-City Arts' Staff Award: Zakiya Bolar, Bettendorf High School
- Awards for excellence in film sponsored by Dphlims: Lucas Teasdale, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy
- Teacher's Awards: Pat Bereskin, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, received third place
