Louie Conn

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Coach's name: Katie Rokusek

Sport: Varsity Platinum Dance Team

Age: 16

Grade: Junior

Coach's reason for the nomination: Louie constantly strives to be better than the day before. We can always count on him to be consistent in his technique and execution. He brings a positive energy to every practice and is extremely coachable.

How the athlete train for this sport? "During the week, I practice my technique in all styles. On weekends, I focus on my competition dances."

What advice would you give someone interested in the sport? Watch dancers who are more advanced because that is how you become inspired to be better.

Athlete's plan after high school: I plan on attending an undecided university. I know dance will stay with me in college.

-- Hannah Lederman

