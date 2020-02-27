Louie Conn
0 comments

Louie Conn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Athlete of the Week: Louie Conn

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Coach's name: Katie Rokusek

Sport: Varsity Platinum Dance Team

Age: 16

Grade: Junior

Coach's reason for the nomination: Louie constantly strives to be better than the day before. We can always count on him to be consistent in his technique and execution. He brings a positive energy to every practice and is extremely coachable.

How the athlete train for this sport? "During the week, I practice my technique in all styles. On weekends, I focus on my competition dances."

What advice would you give someone interested in the sport? Watch dancers who are more advanced because that is how you become inspired to be better.

Athlete's plan after high school: I plan on attending an undecided university. I know dance will stay with me in college.

-- Hannah Lederman 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News