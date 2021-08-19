Meet Bettendorf Community School District's new administrators

The Bettendorf Community School District has hired three new administrators as it prepares for the 2021-2022 school year: an associate superintendent and two principals.
Mike Gillotti, the associate superintendent of teaching and learning.
Mike Gillotti was hired in June when the district school board approved his $145,976 contract, which runs from July 12, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Gillotti said his job is to oversee the instructional side of the district’s function such as the teaching, learning, curriculum and assessment. This includes assisting students who need help at school, or helping teachers working on something about which they are passionate or who are dealing with a new curriculum.
His big initial goal is getting to know his new community, he said.
“I want to meet as many people as I can, I want to get in as many classrooms as I can, get out into the community and just immerse myself in all things Bettendorf,” he said.
His big challenge will be assessing where the district, its families and the community are at.
“And understanding how I can help support them so we get clear of the last 18 months,” he said, referring to the impacts of COVID-19.
Professional experience:
-- principal at Lincoln Southwest High School in Lincoln, Neb., from 2015 until taking the Bettendorf job.
-- associate principal North Star High School in Lincoln, Neb., from 2012 to 2015.
-- instructional coordinator North Star High School in Lincoln, Neb. from 2009 to 2012.
-- social studies teacher at North Star High School in Lincoln, Neb. from 2005 to 2009.
Education includes:
-- Doctor of Education in 2021 from Doane University.
-- Master of Education in 7-12 School Administration in 2012 from the University of Nebraska.
-- Master of Arts in Historical Studies in 2009 from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
-- Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences in 2005 from the University of Nebraska.
Robert D. Boley, Bettendorf High School principal.
Boley was hired in June when the board approved his contract. It runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. He will be paid $126,040.
He said his first-year goal is getting to know the Bettendorf system.
“I want to get to know the teachers, I want to get to know all the staff members and just learn how we operate as a district,” he said.
His challenge will be the same as that faced by other school administrators-- catching up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“How do we get kids back up to speed,” Boley said. “How do we pick up pace on the treadmill?”
Professional experience:
-- principal at Woodward-Granger High School, Granger, Iowa, from 2014 until taking the Bettendorf job.
-- associate principal at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, from 2005 to 2014.
-- principal at Grandwood Campus in Woodward, Iowa, from 2003 to 2005.
-- principal at Woodward Academy in Woodward, Iowa, from 2001 to 2003.
-- teacher at Woodside Middle School, in Des Moines, from 1999 to 2001.
-- teacher at Johnston High School, in Johnston, Iowa, from 1996 to 1999.
-- teacher in the Des Moines Public Schools at Hoover High School, East High School and Hoyt Middle School from 1992 to 1996.
Education includes:
-- pursuing a Doctor of Education at Drake University.
-- Master of Science in Educational Administration in 2002 from Drake University.
-- Bachelor of Arts in Social and Behavioral Sciences in 1992 from University of Northern Iowa.
Alan Hartley, the new Bettendorf Middle School principal.
Hartley was hired in June when the board approved his contract. It runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. He will be paid $116,315.
His goal for his first year as principal will be connecting with his staff and students.
“I think the theme I’ve got is relationships,” he said.
Communication will be the big challenge, Hartley said.
“I think it’s going to be making sure we are as transparent as possible in all of our processes and making sure that people feel like they are heard and that we hear them,” he said.
This is especially important because of the impacts of the coronavirus, Hartley said. It has been hard to have the normal relationships and interactions with the students’ families.
“It’s something that I really want to focus on as we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel on this,” he said.
Professional experience:
-- Held a number of positions in the Davenport Community School District from 2015 until taking the Bettendorf job. Most recently he was principal at Williams Intermediate. His experience also includes being principal at Hayes Elementary and associate principal at the Keystone Academy.
-- Held several positions in the Durant Community School District, including special education teacher and director of special education. He was employed in Durant from 2011 to 2015.
Education includes:
-- Master of Arts in Educational Administration in 2011 from St. Ambrose University.
-- Bachelor of Science in Special Education in 2007 from Murray State University, Murray, Ky.