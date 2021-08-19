 Skip to main content
Meet Bettendorf Community School District's new administrators
The Bettendorf Community School District has hired three new administrators as it prepares for the 2021-2022 school year: an associate superintendent and two principals.

Mike Gillotti, the associate superintendent of teaching and learning.

Mike Gillotti, the associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the Bettendorf Schools, introduces himself.

Mike Gillotti was hired in June when the district school board approved his $145,976 contract, which runs from July 12, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Gillotti said his job is to oversee the instructional side of the district’s function such as the teaching, learning, curriculum and assessment. This includes assisting students who need help at school, or helping teachers working on something about which they are passionate or who are dealing with a new curriculum.

His big initial goal is getting to know his new community, he said.

“I want to meet as many people as I can, I want to get in as many classrooms as I can, get out into the community and just immerse myself in all things Bettendorf,” he said.

His big challenge will be assessing where the district, its families and the community are at.

“And understanding how I can help support them so we get clear of the last 18 months,” he said, referring to the impacts of COVID-19.

Professional experience:

-- principal at Lincoln Southwest High School in Lincoln, Neb., from 2015 until taking the Bettendorf job.

-- associate principal North Star High School in Lincoln, Neb., from 2012 to 2015.

-- instructional coordinator North Star High School in Lincoln, Neb. from 2009 to 2012.

-- social studies teacher at North Star High School in Lincoln, Neb. from 2005 to 2009.

Education includes:

-- Doctor of Education in 2021 from Doane University.

-- Master of Education in 7-12 School Administration in 2012 from the University of Nebraska.

-- Master of Arts in Historical Studies in 2009 from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

-- Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences in 2005 from the University of Nebraska.

Robert D. Boley, Bettendorf High School principal.

Robert D. Boley, the new Bettendorf High School principal, introduces himself

Boley was hired in June when the board approved his contract. It runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. He will be paid $126,040.

He said his first-year goal is getting to know the Bettendorf system.

“I want to get to know the teachers, I want to get to know all the staff members and just learn how we operate as a district,” he said.

His challenge will be the same as that faced by other school administrators-- catching up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How do we get kids back up to speed,” Boley said. “How do we pick up pace on the treadmill?”

Professional experience:

-- principal​ at Woodward-Granger High School, Granger, Iowa, from 2014 until taking the Bettendorf job.

-- associate principal​ at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, from 2005 to 2014.

-- principal​ at Grandwood Campus in Woodward, Iowa, from 2003 to 2005.

-- principal​ at Woodward Academy in Woodward, Iowa, from 2001 to 2003. 

-- teacher​ at Woodside Middle School, in Des Moines, from 1999 to 2001. 

-- teacher​ at Johnston High School, in Johnston, Iowa, from 1996 to 1999.

-- teacher​ in the Des Moines Public Schools at Hoover High School, East High School and Hoyt Middle School from 1992 to 1996.

Education includes:

-- pursuing a Doctor of Education at Drake University.

-- Master of Science in Educational Administration in 2002 from Drake University.

-- Bachelor of Arts in Social and Behavioral Sciences in 1992 from University of Northern Iowa.

Alan Hartley, the new Bettendorf Middle School principal.

Alan Hartley, the new Bettendorf Middle School principal, introduces himself.

Hartley was hired in June when the board approved his contract. It runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. He will be paid $116,315.

His goal for his first year as principal will be connecting with his staff and students.

“I think the theme I’ve got is relationships,” he said.

Communication will be the big challenge, Hartley said.

“I think it’s going to be making sure we are as transparent as possible in all of our processes and making sure that people feel like they are heard and that we hear them,” he said.

This is especially important because of the impacts of the coronavirus, Hartley said. It has been hard to have the normal relationships and interactions with the students’ families.

“It’s something that I really want to focus on as we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel on this,” he said.

Professional experience:

-- Held a number of positions in the Davenport Community School District from 2015 until taking the Bettendorf job. Most recently he was principal at Williams Intermediate. His experience also includes being principal at Hayes Elementary and associate principal at the Keystone Academy.

-- Held several positions in the Durant Community School District, including special education teacher and director of special education. He was employed in Durant from 2011 to 2015.

Education includes:

-- Master of Arts in Educational Administration in 2011 from St. Ambrose University.

-- Bachelor of Science in Special Education in 2007 from Murray State University, Murray, Ky.

Mike Gillotti, the associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the Bettendorf Community School District.

What he wants the commuunity to know: “I am passionate about helping others. I believe it is my purpose and education is where I am fortunate enough to be able to carry that purpose out. I get out of bed every morning wanting to help other people learn, grow, develop, be their best selves and exceed their potential.”

Family: Married with three young children.

Hobbies: Gillotti likes to read and plays Playstation 4 with his dad.

Favorite Music: U2

Favorite Food: “Love Italian food.”

Robert D. Boley, Bettendorf High School principal

What he would like the community to know: “I am committed to making sure that students are able to reach their goals when they are done at Bettendorf High School."

Family:married with three sons.

Hobbies: activities in which his family are involved -- he’d just returned from a national bowling tournament with one of his sons. “I spent a week in Indianapolis watching him bowl.”

Favorite Music: music from the 1980s.

Favorite Food “I like trying local restaurants, so very adventurous. I’ve been trying to get recommendations.”

Alan Hartley is the new Bettendorf Middle School principal

What he wants the community to know: “I am a very student-focused leader who wants to make sure that everyone has a voice and has what they need to be successful.”

Family: married with three young children.

Hobbies: “I really like being out in the yard. I like mowing and just trying to be outdoors.”

Favorite Music: “My favorite band is Cage the Elephant. I went to high school with those guys.”

Favorite Food: “I would just say, just a good hamburger.”

