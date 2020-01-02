Middle School to host STEM Expo

The Bett STEM Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road.

The annual event will feature fun and educational science, technology, engineering and math activities for kids and is free and open to all children and families.

Participants can take part in hands-on experiments and displays including beekeeping, BHS science club, birds of prey, I-74 virtual reality program, John Deere VR welding, park rangers, science of sports and more.

The Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation's 2020 Science Scholar, Kelsey (Klein) Sundet, will be a special guest.

Sundet is a 2001 graduate of Bettendorf High School and also attended Herbert Hoover Elementary School and Bettendorf Middle School. After high school, she received her undergraduate degree in interior design and swam competitively at Minnesota State University in Mankato. She then moved on to Iowa State University, where she received her Masters of Architecture and Masters of Community and Regional Planning.

Frozen Landing

open for the season

Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink at Middle Road and 23rd Street has opened for the season.